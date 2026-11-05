Hilton Invites New Yorkers to Drop Everything and "Whisk Away" on a Mystery Getaway

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 5, 2026--

Six travelers are about to get the chance to drop everything and be whisked away on a mystery solo getaway. Today in Times Square, Hilton is bringing its New Ways to Stay campaign to life with a one-day pop-up where eligible travelers can enter for a chance to win one of six mystery solo getaways.

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Heather McMahan joins Hilton New Ways to Stay Whisk Away one-day experience in Times Square on November 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Hilton)

Americans are ready to drop everything

New research from Hilton and Morning Consult shows Americans are ready to say yes to an escape: 81% of U.S. adults would drop everything for a free dream vacation. Meanwhile, 79% would take an all-expenses-paid mystery trip—including 44% who would go without hesitation—with interest even higher among parents (87%) and employed adults (86%). The appeal goes beyond a change of scenery. Hilton’s 2027 Trends Report found that 41% of travelers plan to take a solo trip in the next year, with relaxing and recharging the leading motivation.

Whisk Away Sweepstakes

As part of the activation, Hilton is inviting travelers to participate in its Whisk Away sweepstakes, giving winners time away from everyday demands to relax and recharge on a solo escape. Ready for a little mystery? The first 150 travelers who sign up at www.HiltonWhiskAway.com between now and 12:15 p.m. ET and attend the Times Square event at West 43rd Street & 7th Avenue between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. ET will be eligible to win one of six mystery getaways.

“Sometimes the best trips are the ones you don’t overthink,” said Dan Reynolds, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Hilton. “This activation is about giving travelers the ultimate excuse to drop everything, embrace the unexpected and take some well-deserved time for themselves. It brings our latest campaign, New Ways to Stay, to life in a way that’s surprising, personal and unmistakably Hilton.”

There, two hotel-inspired installations will give visitors a glimpse at the unexpected stays they can discover across Hilton’s growing portfolio, from boutique hideaways and design-led hotels to resorts and outdoor escapes. The pop-up event will feature experiences inspired by Hilton’s New Ways to Stay campaign and properties around the world, including Maison Heler Metz, Curio Collection by Hilton and La Valise Tulum, an SLH hotel. Six winners will be selected and notified by 1:45 p.m. ET to return to Time Square with their passport in-hand to be whisked away to a surprise destination.

Marking Hilton’s Move to Nasdaq

The one-day experience is happening on the doorstep of the Nasdaq MarketSite, where Hilton today will ring the opening bell to highlight its next chapter of innovation and growth. Hilton has transferred its common stock listing, HLT, from the New York Stock Exchange to Nasdaq, marking the latest milestone in the company’s evolution as an innovative, fast-growing hospitality leader.

For more information, or to book your next stay, visit Hilton.com.

About Hilton

Hilton (Nasdaq: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 28 world-class brands comprising more than 9,600 properties and over 1.4 million rooms, in 144 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 4 billion guests in its more than 100-year history. Named as the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune, Hilton aims to create the best culture for its 500,000 team members around the world. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 270 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

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CONTACT: Media Contact

Samantha Policano

samantha.policano@hilton.com

(571) 618-6570

KEYWORD: NEW YORK VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT VACATION LODGING DESTINATIONS TRAVEL TOURIST ATTRACTIONS

SOURCE: Hilton

Copyright Business Wire 2026.

PUB: 11/05/2026 07:43 AM/DISC: 11/05/2026 07:43 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105116653/en