Blackhawks take losing streak into matchup with the Lightning

Chicago Blackhawks (4-11-1, in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (9-3-2, in the Atlantic Division)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

LINE: Lightning -422, Blackhawks +318; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks, on a four-game losing streak, take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tampa Bay is 9-3-2 overall and 7-0-0 in home games. The Lightning are 10th in NHL play with 52 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Chicago has a 0-5-1 record on the road and a 4-11-1 record overall. The Blackhawks are 4-0-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has eight goals and six assists for the Lightning. Brandon Hagel has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Roman Kantserov has seven goals and two assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has four goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-2-2, averaging 4.1 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zemgus Girgensons: out (lower-body), Yanni Gourde: out (hip).

Blackhawks: Patrick Kane: out (upper-body), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Bowen Byram: out (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.