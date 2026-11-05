Sharks take losing streak into game against the Wild

San Jose Sharks (7-9-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-3-3, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 11-3-3 overall and 4-0-1 in home games. The Wild have a 10-0-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose is 4-3-1 in road games and 7-9-1 overall. The Sharks have a -17 scoring differential, with 43 total goals scored and 60 given up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has five goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Ivar Stenberg has four goals and six assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out (lower body), Filip Gustavsson: out (hip), Nick Foligno: out (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body), Brock Faber: out (skull).

Sharks: Igor Chernyshov: out (upper body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body), Kyle Keyser: out (upper body), Quentin Musty: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.