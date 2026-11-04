DISCO Announces Senior Hires to Accelerate AI for Litigators

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2026--

DISCO (NYSE: LAW), a creator of industry-leading litigation technology, today announced two significant additions to its senior leadership team as it accelerates its strategy to lead in AI for Litigators.

Mich Razon has joined as Chief Technology Officer, and Johann Wrede joined as Chief Marketing Officer. Both are long-tenured technology veterans with decades of experience spanning the legal, financial services, SaaS, cloud computing and travel industries.

“DISCO continues to lead in AI for Litigators, and I am thrilled to see that mission resonate so strongly with high-caliber industry veterans in Mich and Johann,” said CEO Eric Friedrichsen. “In both leaders, DISCO gains deep experience in building for and operating at scale. They know what it takes to thrive in fast-moving industries and will be tremendous assets as DISCO continues to innovate and grow.”

The hires come as DISCO has seen accelerating momentum across its business, posting its sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit software growth and announcing 10x revenue growth for its DISCO AI platform since Q1 2026, as well as an expanded pilot for its recently announced unified litigation solution that now includes four Am Law 50 firms.

Razon joins DISCO from Thomson-Reuters where she served as CTO and Head of Engineering for Legal AI and helped spearhead the company’s pivot into agentic AI solutions. At DISCO, she will be responsible for the global engineering strategy and team focused on developing the industry’s first purpose-built unified solution for litigators.

Prior to Thomson-Reuters, Razon served as Vice President, General Manager and Head of Platform for Google Cloud, serving as the global lead for Google Cloud commerce. She has also held senior leadership roles at Mastercard and Teradata. She serves on the Board of Directors for Green Dot Corporation, a leading digital bank and fintech.

“The legal industry is rapidly evolving, and innovation matters more than ever. Litigators need confidence that their tools are built for the rigors of modern litigation,” Razon said. “DISCO has a decade-long record of leading in litigation AI, and I am excited to help put those innovative solutions in the hands of litigators even faster.”

A multi-time CMO, Wrede joins DISCO from Auros where he also served as CMO. He will focus on expanding DISCO’s market presence, brand identity and go-to-market strategy building on DISCO’s growing portfolio of large customers at the leading edge of litigation.

Prior to Auros, Wrede served as CMO of Emburse, a corporate travel and expense platform. He has also held senior marketing roles at Xactly where he was CMO and SAP where he led brand, creative, advertising, events, content and product marketing during his tenure. Wrede began his career as a software engineer.

“The legal AI boom has changed the playing field for brands, and there is a significant gap between what’s promised and what’s real. DISCO has the proven history to cut through the noise and set the standard for what customers should expect from their technology partners. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to help build that narrative,” said Wrede.

Razon and Wrede officially joined DISCO on November 2, 2026. Both are based in the Raleigh, N.C., area.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding the impact of the senior leadership team hires and DISCO’s growth opportunity. Words such as “may,” “should,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “continue,” “potential,” “build,” “extend” and similar phrases that denote future expectation or intent regarding DISCO’s business are intended to identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 5, 2026. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent periodic and current reports and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time.

Forward-looking statements represent DISCO’s management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides comprehensive, innovative solutions for modern litigation. We create and service an intuitive, cloud-native platform at the forefront of litigation technology, backed by the partnership of expert professional services and support. Leveraging the latest in AI to help law firms and corporations achieve smarter outcomes faster, our scalable products and tools allow customers to simplify everyday tasks and tackle complex matters at every stage of litigation. Learn more at www.csdisco.com.

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KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: LEGAL SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DATA MANAGEMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY

SOURCE: DISCO

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PUB: 11/04/2026 07:15 AM/DISC: 11/04/2026 07:16 AM

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