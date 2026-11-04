Datadog Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Third quarter revenue grew 35% year-over-year to $1.20 billion

Robust growth of larger customers, with about 4,860 $100k+ ARR customers, up from about 4,060 a year ago

Launched Scout 1.0, Datadog's first specialized model, now powering Bits Investigation

NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the leading AI-powered observability and security platform, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Datadog delivered a strong third quarter, with 35% year-over-year revenue growth, $290 million in operating cash flow, and $251 million in free cash flow," said Olivier Pomel, co-founder and CEO of Datadog. "We are seeing strong adoption across our platform as customers scale their digital operations and use of AI."

Pomel added, "We are innovating rapidly, including developing specialized AI models through our AI Research team, to help customers manage growing complexity and move towards autonomous operations."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $1.20 billion, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

GAAP operating income was $75 million; GAAP operating margin was 6%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $334 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 28%.

GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.32; non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.81.

Operating cash flow was $290 million, with free cash flow of $251 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $5.2 billion as of September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter & Recent Business Highlights:

As of September 30, 2026, we had about 4,860 customers with ARR of $100,000 or more, an increase of 20% from about 4,060 as of September 30, 2025.

Earned a Leader designation in the 2026 Forrester Wave for AIOps Platforms, for the second consecutive year. Datadog received the highest scores possible in eleven criteria including Innovation, Roadmap, and AI Governance.

Introduced Scout 1.0, Datadog AI Research team's first specialized model for investigating production issues. Scout (in Preview) now powers Bits Investigation and achieves frontier-model performance at a fraction of the inference cost—enabling more frequent, earlier investigations that reduce on-call burden and accelerate incident response.

Recognized as the "Company to Beat" for observability platforms in Gartner’s 2026 AI Vendor Race report, which assessed competitive positioning and market influence across the observability landscape.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Outlook:

Based on information as of today, November 4, 2026, Datadog is providing the following guidance:

Fourth Quarter 2026 Outlook: Revenue between $1.19 billion and $1.20 billion. Non-GAAP operating income between $280 million and $290 million. Non-GAAP net income per share between $0.69 and $0.71, assuming approximately 379 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Full Year 2026 Outlook: Revenue between $4.515 billion and $4.525 billion. Non-GAAP operating income between $1.095 billion and $1.105 billion. Non-GAAP net income per share between $2.73 and $2.75, assuming approximately 375 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.



Datadog has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP operating income, or as to non-GAAP net income per share, to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation and employer payroll taxes on equity incentive plans. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Datadog’s results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Details:

What: Datadog financial results for the third quarter of 2026 and outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year 2026

When: November 4, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (5:00 A.M. Pacific Time)

Dial in: To access the call in the U.S., please register here. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining.

Webcast: https://investors.datadoghq.com (live and replay)

Replay: A replay of the call will be archived on the investor relations website



About Datadog

Datadog is the leading observability and security platform for the AI era, providing businesses with unified visibility across the technology stack to manage complexity at scale. It brings applications, infrastructure, data, models, and security into one place, using AI to detect and resolve issues before they impact customers. Trusted globally by Fortune 500 companies and high-growth AI leaders, Datadog enables businesses to move faster with clarity and confidence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Datadog’s strategy, product and platform capabilities, the growth in and ability to capitalize on long-term market opportunities including the pace and scope of cloud migration, digital transformation and AI deployment, gross margins, operating margins including with respect to sales and marketing, research and development expenses, net interest and other income, cash taxes, capital expenditures and capitalized software, and Datadog’s future financial performance, including its outlook for the fourth quarter and the full year 2026 and related notes and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are based on Datadog’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Datadog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to (1) our recent rapid growth may not be indicative of our future growth; (2) our history of operating losses; (3) our limited operating history; (4) our dependence on existing customers purchasing additional subscriptions and products from us and renewing their subscriptions; (5) our ability to attract new customers; (6) our ability to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; (7) risk of a security breach; (8) risk of interruptions or performance problems associated with our products and platform capabilities; (9) our ability to adapt and respond to rapidly changing technology or customer needs; (10) the competitive markets in which we participate; (11) risks associated with successfully managing our growth; (12) risks associated with changing laws, regulations, and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security and (13) general market, political, economic, and business conditions including concerns about trade policies, tariffs, reduced economic growth and associated decreases in information technology spending. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 6, 2026. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Datadog discloses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this release and the earnings call referencing this press release: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin. Datadog uses each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, and to evaluate Datadog’s financial performance. Datadog believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its operational performance, as further discussed below. Datadog’s non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry, as other companies in its industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring and unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Datadog’s reported financial results.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Datadog defines non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income (loss) as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for, as applicable: (1) stock-based compensation expense; (2) the amortization of acquired intangibles; (3) employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions; (4) M&A transaction costs; (5) amortization of issuance costs; and (6) an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate. Non-GAAP financial measures prior to April 1, 2025 have not been adjusted for M&A transaction costs, as such costs were not material to our results of operations in such prior periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including the rapidly evolving global tax environment, significant changes in Datadog's geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate. Datadog defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, minus capital expenditures and minus capitalized software development costs, if any. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing Datadog’s operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation. Datadog utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangibles. Datadog views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of acquired intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Datadog excludes employer payroll tax expense on equity incentive plans as these expenses are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of Datadog’s common stock at the time of vesting or exercise. As a result, these taxes may vary in any particular period independent of the financial and operating performance of Datadog’s business.

M&A transaction costs. Datadog views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs, as costs that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, Datadog believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Amortization of issuance costs. In June 2020 and December 2024, Datadog issued $747.5 million of 0.125% convertible senior notes due 2025 and $1.0 billion of 0% convertible senior notes due 2029, respectively. Debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instrument, are amortized as interest expense over the term. The expense for the amortization of debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Additionally, Datadog’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure free cash flow is meaningful to investors because it is a measure of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of our liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs, if any. The reduction of capital expenditures and amounts capitalized for software development facilitates comparisons of Datadog's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of our liquidity.

Operating Metrics

Datadog’s number of customers with ARR of $100,000 or more is based on the ARR of each customer, as of the last month of the quarter.

We define the number of customers as the number of accounts with a unique account identifier for which we have an active subscription in the period indicated. Users of our free trials or tier are not included in our customer count. A single organization with multiple divisions, segments or subsidiaries is generally counted as a single customer. However, in some cases where they have separate billing terms, we may count separate divisions, segments or subsidiaries as multiple customers.

We define ARR as the annualized revenue run-rate of subscription agreements from all customers at a point in time. We calculate ARR by taking the monthly recurring revenue, or MRR, and multiplying it by 12. MRR for each month is calculated by aggregating, for all customers during that month, monthly revenue from committed contractual amounts, additional usage, usage from subscriptions for a committed contractual amount of usage that is delivered as used, and monthly subscriptions. ARR and MRR should be viewed independently of revenue, and do not represent our revenue under GAAP on a monthly or annualized basis, as they are operating metrics that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates. ARR and MRR are not intended to be replacements or forecasts of revenue.

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue $ 1,197,090 $ 885,651 $ 3,324,970 $ 2,473,964 Cost of revenue (1)(2)(3) 237,167 176,457 686,508 500,063 Gross profit 959,923 709,194 2,638,462 1,973,901 Operating expenses: Research and development (1)(3) 491,570 401,982 1,404,836 1,130,525 Sales and marketing (1)(2)(3) 303,298 238,729 894,640 692,046 General and administrative (1)(3)(4) 90,349 74,292 251,498 205,059 Total operating expenses 885,217 715,003 2,550,974 2,027,630 Operating income (loss) 74,706 (5,809 ) 87,488 (53,729 ) Other income: Interest expense (5) (3,235 ) (2,421 ) (9,609 ) (8,459 ) Interest income and other income, net 53,108 43,897 157,363 135,739 Other income, net 49,873 41,476 147,754 127,280 Income before provision for income taxes 124,579 35,667 235,242 73,551 Provision for income taxes 6,263 1,782 19,794 12,377 Net income $ 118,316 $ 33,885 $ 215,448 $ 61,174 Net income per share - basic $ 0.33 $ 0.10 $ 0.61 $ 0.18 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.10 $ 0.59 $ 0.18 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per share: Basic 358,617 348,645 356,067 346,012 Diluted 375,014 362,001 371,363 361,905

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of revenue $ 9,514 $ 8,038 $ 27,329 $ 21,472 Research and development 146,376 124,288 401,729 342,468 Sales and marketing 49,226 41,463 138,622 113,030 General and administrative 32,065 26,769 86,594 68,315 Total $ 237,181 $ 200,558 $ 654,274 $ 545,285

(2) Includes amortization of acquired intangibles as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,056 $ 1,451 $ 4,648 $ 3,863 Sales and marketing 366 277 1,085 668 Total $ 2,422 $ 1,728 $ 5,733 $ 4,531

(3) Includes employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions as follows: Cost of revenue $ 270 $ 169 $ 850 $ 520 Research and development 13,522 8,177 46,009 29,578 Sales and marketing 2,626 1,480 8,153 4,409 General and administrative 2,443 1,061 8,488 6,010 Total $ 18,861 $ 10,887 $ 63,500 $ 40,517

(4) Includes M&A transaction costs as follows: General and administrative $ 1,119 $ — $ 3,823 $ 1,373 Total $ 1,119 $ — $ 3,823 $ 1,373

(5) Includes amortization of issuance costs as follows: Interest expense $ 1,050 $ 1,046 $ 3,146 $ 4,556 Total $ 1,050 $ 1,046 $ 3,146 $ 4,556

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands; unaudited)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 881,230 $ 401,305 Marketable securities 4,352,357 4,073,531 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $29,260 and $19,292 as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 793,977 741,262 Deferred contract costs, current 94,735 76,022 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108,995 90,160 Total current assets 6,231,294 5,382,280 Property and equipment, net 438,173 338,093 Operating lease assets 229,256 214,674 Goodwill 706,644 530,568 Intangible assets, net 19,736 14,968 Deferred contract costs, non-current 157,958 126,708 Other assets 55,967 36,553 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,839,028 $ 6,643,844 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 266,417 $ 148,791 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 228,610 209,595 Operating lease liabilities, current 46,177 39,369 Deferred revenue, current 1,235,133 1,193,646 Total current liabilities 1,776,337 1,591,401 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 274,462 256,187 Convertible senior notes, net, non-current 986,595 983,449 Deferred revenue, non-current 65,081 68,711 Other liabilities 20,741 11,890 Total liabilities 3,123,216 2,911,638 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 4,383,737 3,579,010 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (21,165 ) 15,404 Retained earnings 353,237 137,789 Total stockholders’ equity 4,715,812 3,732,206 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,839,028 $ 6,643,844

Datadog, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 118,316 $ 33,885 $ 215,448 $ 61,174 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,790 15,048 58,202 39,125 Accretion of discounts on marketable securities (12,743 ) (10,855 ) (37,103 ) (32,152 ) Amortization of issuance costs 1,050 1,046 3,146 4,556 Amortization of deferred contract costs 23,827 17,231 66,229 48,061 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 237,181 200,558 654,274 545,285 Non-cash lease expense 9,749 9,060 28,339 26,450 Allowance for credit losses on accounts receivable 8,510 3,967 19,104 12,382 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,226 1,314 2,894 2,146 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 24,858 50,559 (70,917 ) 38,887 Deferred contract costs (44,141 ) (32,718 ) (116,191 ) (78,538 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,737 ) (13,116 ) (17,912 ) (12,036 ) Other assets (4,551 ) (162 ) (7,028 ) (3,200 ) Accounts payable (50,416 ) (61,341 ) 104,704 24,299 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,633 ) 30,010 (535 ) 32,408 Deferred revenue (37,335 ) 6,984 37,792 14,219 Net cash provided by operating activities 289,951 251,470 940,446 723,066 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (787,465 ) (795,593 ) (3,224,925 ) (2,517,372 ) Maturities of marketable securities 984,455 631,163 2,629,158 1,884,273 Proceeds from sale of marketable securities (3 ) (11 ) 323,086 13,125 Purchases of property and equipment (10,872 ) (16,786 ) (32,119 ) (40,686 ) Capitalized software development costs (28,445 ) (20,732 ) (89,897 ) (58,684 ) Cash paid for acquisition of businesses; net of cash acquired (3,299 ) (192 ) (115,609 ) (117,282 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 154,371 (202,151 ) (510,306 ) (836,626 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,368 1,271 14,833 4,629 Proceeds for issuance of common stock under the employee stock purchase plan — — 39,067 28,578 Proceeds from issuance of 2029 Convertible Senior Notes, net of issuance costs — — — (190 ) Repayments of 2025 Convertible Senior Notes — — — (635,547 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,368 1,271 53,900 (602,530 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (417 ) 982 (4,115 ) 9,709 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 446,273 51,572 479,925 (706,381 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period 434,957 489,030 401,305 1,246,983 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period $ 881,230 $ 540,602 $ 881,230 $ 540,602

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 959,923 $ 709,194 $ 2,638,462 $ 1,973,901 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 9,514 8,038 27,329 21,472 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,056 1,451 4,648 3,863 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 270 169 850 520 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 971,763 $ 718,852 $ 2,671,289 $ 1,999,756 GAAP gross margin 80 % 80 % 79 % 80 % Non-GAAP gross margin 81 % 81 % 80 % 81 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 491,570 $ 401,982 $ 1,404,836 $ 1,130,525 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (146,376 ) (124,288 ) (401,729 ) (342,468 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (13,522 ) (8,177 ) (46,009 ) (29,578 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 331,672 $ 269,517 $ 957,098 $ 758,479 GAAP sales and marketing $ 303,298 $ 238,729 $ 894,640 $ 692,046 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (49,226 ) (41,463 ) (138,622 ) (113,030 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (366 ) (277 ) (1,085 ) (668 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (2,626 ) (1,480 ) (8,153 ) (4,409 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 251,080 $ 195,509 $ 746,780 $ 573,939 GAAP general and administrative $ 90,349 $ 74,292 $ 251,498 $ 205,059 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (32,065 ) (26,769 ) (86,594 ) (68,315 ) Less: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions (2,443 ) (1,061 ) (8,488 ) (6,010 ) Less: M&A transaction costs (1,119 ) — (3,823 ) (1,373 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 54,722 $ 46,462 $ 152,593 $ 129,361 Reconciliation of operating (loss) income and operating margin GAAP operating income (loss) $ 74,706 $ (5,809 ) $ 87,488 $ (53,729 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 237,181 200,558 654,274 545,285 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,422 1,728 5,733 4,531 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 18,861 10,887 63,500 40,517 Plus: M&A transaction costs 1,119 — 3,823 1,373 Non-GAAP operating income $ 334,289 $ 207,364 $ 814,818 $ 537,977 GAAP operating margin 6 % (1) % 3 % (2) % Non-GAAP operating margin 28 % 23 % 25 % 22 %

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except per share data; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Reconciliation of net income GAAP net income $ 118,316 $ 33,885 $ 215,448 $ 61,174 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 237,181 200,558 654,274 545,285 Plus: Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,422 1,728 5,733 4,531 Plus: Employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions 18,861 10,887 63,500 40,517 Plus: M&A transaction costs 1,119 — 3,823 1,373 Plus: Amortization of issuance costs 1,050 1,046 3,146 4,556 Non-GAAP net income before non-GAAP tax adjustments $ 378,949 $ 248,104 $ 945,924 $ 657,436 Income tax effects and adjustments (1) 74,632 50,694 183,006 128,284 Non-GAAP net income after non-GAAP tax adjustments $ 304,317 $ 197,410 $ 762,918 $ 529,152 Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic $ 1.06 $ 0.71 $ 2.66 $ 1.90 Net income per share before non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted $ 1.01 $ 0.69 $ 2.55 $ 1.82 Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - basic $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 2.14 $ 1.53 Net income per share after non-GAAP tax adjustments - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.55 $ 2.05 $ 1.46 Shares used in non-GAAP net income per share calculations: Basic 358,617 348,645 356,067 346,012 Diluted 375,014 362,001 371,363 361,905

1) Non-GAAP financial information for the periods shown are adjusted for an assumed provision for income taxes based on our long-term projected tax rate of 21%. Due to the differences in the tax treatment of items excluded from non-GAAP earnings, our estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income may differ from our GAAP tax rate and from our actual tax liabilities.

Datadog, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Cash Flow from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

(In thousands; unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 289,951 $ 251,470 $ 940,446 $ 723,066 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (10,872 ) (16,786 ) (32,119 ) (40,686 ) Less: Capitalized software development costs (28,445 ) (20,732 ) (89,897 ) (58,684 ) Free cash flow $ 250,634 $ 213,952 $ 818,430 $ 623,696 Free cash flow margin 21 % 24 % 25 % 25 %

Contact Information

AJ Ljubich

Datadog Investor Relations

IR@datadoghq.com

Sabrina Morse

Datadog Public Relations

Press@datadoghq.com

Datadog is a registered trademark of Datadog, Inc.

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