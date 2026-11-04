BlossomHill Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation for BH-30236, an Oral Macrocyclic CLK ...

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLSM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to design and develop innovative small molecule medicines for the treatment of cancer, today announced an upcoming poster presentation highlighting preclinical and clinical data for BH-30236 at the 68th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, being held December 12-15, 2026, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

BH-30236 is a novel, orally bioavailable, macrocyclic CDC-like kinase (CLK) inhibitor that modulates aberrant alternative pre-mRNA splicing, a defining feature implicated in cancer progression and therapeutic resistance across both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. BH-30236 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b multicenter, open-label, first-in-human dose escalation and expansion trial in adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

“The findings to be presented at ASH provide important clinical validation of BH-30236's mechanism of action and reinforce our confidence in its potential to address significant unmet needs in R/R AML and HR-MDS,” said J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BlossomHill Therapeutics. “We are particularly encouraged by the consistency of the pharmacodynamic effects from preclinic to clinic and we look forward to advancing our CLK program.”

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: BH-30236, a novel macrocyclic clk inhibitor, modulates alternative splicing in AML and HR MDS through regulating phosphorylation and expression of srsf family proteins

Publication Number: 5000

Session Name: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Myeloid Neoplasms: Poster III

Date and Time: December 14, 2026 7:00 pm ET – 9:00 pm ET

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (MCCNO) Hall F

About BH-30236

BH-30236 is an investigational orally bioavailable, macrocyclic inhibitor of the CDC-like kinase (CLK) family. BH-30236 was intentionally designed to potently inhibit CLK, leading to modulation of aberrant alternative splicing in cancerous tissue, targeting the same aberrant splicing machinery that drives relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) disease biology and that cancer cells exploit to develop resistance to venetoclax, FLT3 inhibitors and cytarabine. BH-30236 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/1b multicenter, open-label, first-in-human dose escalation and expansion trial in adults with R/R AML and HR-MDS. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to BH-30236 for the treatment of AML. For additional information on this trial, including a list of study sites and how to enroll, please visit clinicaltrials.gov ( NCT06501196 ).

About BlossomHill Therapeutics

BlossomHill Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying an intentional, chemistry-based approach to design and develop innovative small molecule medicines that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer treatment. Founded and led by industry veteran J. Jean Cui, Ph.D., with her proven track record in oncology drug design and development – including three FDA-approved drugs – BlossomHill Therapeutics applies cutting-edge science with a goal to address key oncogenic drivers and improve patient outcomes in difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s lead clinical program is BH-30643, an investigational, non-covalent, macrocyclic, brain active, mutant-selective OMNI-EGFRTM inhibitor for the treatment of EGFR-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which has received Fast Track designation for the C797S resistance population after 3rd generation EGFR TKI treatment. The company is also conducting clinical development of BH-30236, an investigational macrocyclic CDC-like kinase (CLK) inhibitor initially being studied in a clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML) and higher-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS). The company’s pipeline also includes BH-501284, a preclinical, non-covalent, selective, pan-KRAS Switch-II inhibitor for potential future development in diverse KRAS-mutant tumors.

BlossomHill Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.bhtherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential, clinical benefits, safety and potential competitive differentiation of the company's product candidates, including BH-30643, BH-30236 and BH-501284; the design, enrollment, timing, progress and results of the company's clinical trials and preclinical studies; anticipated program milestones, including the timing of program and data updates; statements by the company's management; and the company's development plans and continued advancement of its pipeline.

The words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "upcoming," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, without limitation: the company's limited operating history, history of significant losses and the early stage of development of its product candidates; the risk that preclinical data may not be predictive of results in clinical trials; the risk that preliminary and interim clinical data are subject to further analysis and may not be predictive of, may be inconsistent with, or may be more favorable than, data generated as clinical trials continue or data from future clinical trials; uncertainties inherent in the initiation, timing, design and enrollment of clinical trials, and the availability and timing of data from ongoing and future trials; the company's ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates and to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals; competition from third parties that are developing products for similar indications; the prior success of the company's management team not being indicative of future success; the company's reliance on third parties, including contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations; the company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property; and the company's need for additional financing and its estimates regarding operating expenses and capital requirements.

These and other risks are described in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as well as in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of the date of this press release, and the company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Michael Moore, BlossomHill Therapeutics

michael.moore@bhtherapeutics.com

Media:

Ashlea Kosikowski, 1AB

ashlea@1abmedia.com