Ice hockey world championship main sponsor Skoda to 'reassess' backing if Russia plays

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The main sponsor of the men's ice hockey world championship, automaker Skoda, says it will “reassess” its backing for the tournament if Russia takes part.

The stance of Skoda, which has been the main sponsor for more than 30 years, puts more pressure on the International Ice Hockey Federation.

A Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling last week obliged the IIHF to lift its exclusion of Russian national teams, which had been in place since 2022 over the war in Ukraine.

Almost half of the 16 nations in the men’s championship in Germany next May are refusing to play Russia. The Canadian government also says it will not allow Russia to compete at the world junior championship there starting next month.

“We do not support the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision regarding the participation of Russian national teams in IIHF competitions. With Russia’s aggression continuing, we believe the Russian national team’s return to the world championship is incompatible with the values we have consistently upheld,” the Czech Republic-based automaker, which is part of Germany's Volkswagen Group, said in an e-mailed statement Wednesday.

“If the Russian national team takes part in the tournament, we will reassess our involvement in the tournament and take further action. We are actively monitoring the situation, remain in close contact with our partners and are confident that a constructive solution can be found.”

Other sponsors have been critical of Russia's return. Nokian Tyres said it would end its backing if Russia takes part and furniture maker AJ Products, a tournament sponsor since 1989, said Monday it would ask for its logo not to be shown.

IIHF says impact of lifting Russia exclusion ‘underestimated’

The IIHF said Wednesday that the impact of the ruling had been “significantly underestimated” and said it was still deciding how to react.

“The IIHF is aware of the recent statements made from key stakeholders regarding this decision and is carefully analyzing the scenarios around CAS’s ruling,” it said.

“As presented to the CAS, the immediate reintegration of Russian teams presents significant practical and sporting challenges, including visa and entry requirements, security provisions, logistical constraints and consequences for competition formats, all compounded by the limited time available, with some events only weeks away.

"The global impact of the decision made by the CAS Panel and the challenges it creates for all involved were significantly underestimated."

Austria joins European nations' boycott

Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Norway, Denmark and Latvia have said they will play the tournament but not games against Russia, in a growing boycott since Finland declared its position Monday.

The Austrian federation became the seventh to join late Tuesday when its CEO Alexander Helwig told broadcaster ORF that “as of now, we would certainly not play against Russia," as part of broader European opposition.

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyaryov said in a statement via the Tass news agency on Tuesday that he expected his country to be awarded wins if other nations forfeit games, and that Russia would send information to the International Olympic Committee about potential boycotts and the conduct of competition host nations.

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