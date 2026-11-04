Douglas Wayne Nelson, 70 of Crisfield, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2026, at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home.

Born in Crisfield on September 11, 1956, he was the son of the late Arlie Lewis and Josephine Ellen Nelson. On February 21, 1998, Doug married the love of his life and best friend, Linda C. Nelson, with whom he shared many wonderful years of love and companionship.

A proud graduate of Crisfield High School, Class of 1974, Doug went on to attend the University of Maryland College Park, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in General Studies in 1979. At the University of MD, Doug was a proud member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity where he met several lifelong friends. Following college, he served as manager of Fair Lanes Bowling, Inc., from 1979 to 1981. In 1981, he became co-owner of Gordon’s Confectionary, where he dedicated many years of hard work and service to the community before retiring in 2025.

Doug was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church, where he could often be found in years past alongside the Methodist Men, sharing his time and talents in the kitchen. His faith and commitment to serving others were reflected in his many years of community involvement.

A faithful and dedicated member of the Crisfield Lions Club since October 1985, Doug served in numerous leadership roles, including club president and secretary. He also chaired many committees and projects, including sausage sales, the Deborah Emely Crab Derby Swim Meet, and the Glenn Ward Memorial Softball Tournament. As founder and co-chair of the tournament, he helped carry on this community tradition for nearly 30 years. In 1995, Doug was recognized by the Crisfield Lions Club and Lions Clubs International as a Melvin Jones Fellow, which recognizes outstanding humanitarian service.

Doug also devoted many years to Crisfield Little League as a volunteer and coach from 1975 to 1989. Through his time on the field, he became a positive role model to countless children, sharing not only his love of the game but also the importance of teamwork, dedication, and sportsmanship.

A devoted fan of the Maryland Terrapins, Baltimore Ravens, and Baltimore Orioles, Doug’s love of sports went far beyond cheering for his favorite teams. He enjoyed researching statistics, studying sports history, and reading books about the games and athletes he loved. His enthusiasm and knowledge made sports an enduring passion throughout his life.

Some of Doug’s happiest memories were made while planning and taking vacations with family and friends. As his health declined and traveling became more difficult, he continued to find joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially the many “afternoon ride-outs” he shared with Linda as they roamed the beautiful Eastern Shore. Those quiet moments together were a reminder that happiness is often found not in how far we travel, but in the company we keep along the way.

Known affectionately by many as “Cheeseburger,” Doug had a special gift for making people feel welcome. He never met a stranger and had a generous heart, a wonderful sense of humor, and a smile and laugh that could light up any room. Whether through his work, his volunteer service, or the countless everyday acts of kindness he offered, Doug made a lasting impression on those around him. His generosity and genuine love for people touched many lives throughout the Crisfield community, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and loved him.

Doug leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 28 years, Linda; stepchildren, Kelly Dize Reese and Ryan Dize; sisters, Bonnie Bradshaw (Bobby) and Beth Whitelock (Craig); and brother, Lewis Nelson (Phyllis).

He is also survived by his special nieces, Mary Beth Bradshaw Coale (Roman), Lindsay Atkins (Mark), Bobbie Lynn Tyler (Deric), Amy Todd (Toddie), Robin Daniels, and Joelle Whitelock, who was like a granddaughter to him. Doug adored his grandnieces and grandnephews, Lainie and Dusti-Kate Pruitt, Addison and Graham Coale, Audrey Brice, Miranda, Noel, and Ben Atkins, Jaxon, Jett, and Jemma Tyler, Alex Todd, Samantha Gillis, and Elijah and Emory Daniels. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Sharon Price (Chappy), and nephew, Brian Price, and his family.

Doug was a proud Godfather to Jett Tyler and Nate, Jacob, and Simon Evans. He also leaves behind many special friends and cousins who enriched his life and shared in the memories that will forever be treasured.

Doug’s life was defined by his love for his family, his devotion to his community, his passion for the things he enjoyed, and his remarkable ability to bring people together. Though he will be missed beyond measure, the kindness he shared, the laughter he inspired, and the countless lives he touched will remain a lasting part of his legacy.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 2 PM at Bradshaw& Sons Funeral Home where a viewing was from 12-2 pm. The Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiated and was assisted by the Rev. Kevin Evans. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Crisfield Lions Club, P.O. Box 128, Crisfield, MD 21817; Disabled Veterans of America (D.A.V.), help.dav.org; or Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733.