Vanderhorst leads Iona against NJIT after 27-point game

NJIT Highlanders (0-1) at Iona Gaels (1-0)

New Rochelle, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts NJIT after Kevon Vanderhorst scored 27 points in Iona's 56-55 victory against the Vermont Catamounts.

Iona went 11-3 at home a season ago while going 18-14 overall. The Gaels averaged 6.6 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

NJIT went 11-7 in America East games and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.