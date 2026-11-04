Incarnate Word and Chicago State to meet for cross-conference game

Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word and Chicago State meet in non-conference action.

Incarnate Word finished 9-6 at home a season ago while going 12-19 overall. The Cardinals allowed opponents to score 73.7 points per game and shoot 46.9% from the field last season.

Chicago State went 4-13 in NEC play and 2-19 on the road last season. The Cougars gave up 76.1 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.