Bryant visits Quinnipiac following Harvey's 20-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-0) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (0-1)

Hamden, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on Quinnipiac after Keegan Harvey scored 20 points in Bryant's 80-75 win over the Siena Saints.

Quinnipiac went 10-5 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Bobcats averaged 7.9 steals, 4.4 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Bryant went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 5.9 steals, 4.2 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.