Longwood set for road matchup with the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Longwood Lancers at Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph's (PA) hosts Longwood.

Saint Joseph's (PA) finished 24-12 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Hawks averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from deep.

Longwood went 8-9 in Big South action and 4-10 on the road last season. The Lancers averaged 77.7 points per game last season, 36.4 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.