    No. 1 South Carolina says blend, chemistry is just as strong in the chase for another title

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D85qX_0wR2X0hP00

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Bree Hall says she has plenty of good vibes about No. 1 South Carolina heading into next week's season opener.

    “I think the chemistry hasn't changed at all,” said Hall, a two-time NCAA champion. “We love each other real hard. We've got each other's back”

    That sounds like bad news for the rest of women’s college basketball.

    The Gamecocks, who open Monday night against Michigan in Las Vegas, are seeking their second straight national title and third in four seasons. The scenario this year is very similar to the 2023 season, where a core group led by Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Brea Beal won it all as juniors, but lost their bid to repeat to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national semifinals.

    Te-Hina Paopao, the Oregon transfer who led the Southeastern Conference in 3-point shooting last season, remembers a silly group of young ladies who quickly grew to love and depend on each other as they become the game's first undefeated champions (38-0) since UConn did it in 2016.

    “It's still there, the connection's still strong,” said Paopao, who hit nearly half of her long-range shots a season ago. “The love is still there and it's going to be a fun season.”

    Challenges ahead

    There are some challenges the champs must navigate.

    Their leading scorer and rebounder, 6-foot-7 Kamilla Cardoso, is gone. Her expected replacement, 6-3 Ashlyn Watkins, led the SEC with 91 blocks last season but has not practiced with the team this fall as she awaits resolution of her court case after she was arrested on assault and kidnapping charges.

    In coach Dawn Staley's view, the obstacles are no bigger than they were a year aoo.

    Some workouts in the summer of 2023 were disjointed, the players out of synch. Gone was the focused disciple that Boston and others brought to the team as it reached three Final Fours and won it all in 2022.

    “They came in so different than any of our teams that I just didn’t see, it was a hard starting point," Staley said.

    But Staley quickly saw a camaraderie of players all sharing the same feelings. They understood they had to prove themselves: The Gamecocks lost seven seniors after falling to the Hawkeyes two years ago.

    “I like for our teams to take on their own identity. This team, they’re silly,” Staley said. “They like to have a lot of fun. They talk a whole lot, like senseless stuff. It used to get on my nerves early. Now, that’s who they are. I can’t change who they are. As long as they’re working hard, they’re super competitive, they’re respectful."

    Back to the grind

    It was a whirlwind summer for Staley. She was second, perhaps, only to Snoop Dog in appearances at the Paris Olympics this summer. It wasn't long after returning to campus that she and her team went to the White House to be honored by President Joe Biden for their national title.

    It may have seemed exhausting to outsiders. For Staley, it was perfect way to decompress and set her mind for the task of repeating as champion, something the Gamecocks have not done in her 17 seasons.

    Staying the course

    Don't expect too much to change in how South Carolina plays. The rotation is deep and experienced. Paopao returned for a fifth year in college and Hall her fourth. Chloe Kitts, a 6-2 forward who plays with a relentless style, has spent nearly three seasons learning Staley's style.

    Despite Cardoso leading the way, it was a pair of freshman last year showing up in the biggest moments: MiLaysia Fulwiley was MVP of the SEC Tournament, and Tessa Johnson led the Gamecocks with 19 points in the title game win over Iowa in April.

    Add in newcomers like 6-3 freshman Joyce Edwards, the nation's No. 3 recruit this past season, and experienced ex-Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda and the Gamecocks appear poised for more championships.

    Staley treats all her roster like they won national titles in the hopes that they all, in a few months, will.

    “When you get a taste of it, you really want to follow up,” Staley said.

    —-

    Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here . AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

