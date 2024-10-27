Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    Athlete of the Week: Pacey Hull, Lake Forest girls' volleyball

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c2TKO_0wO4PuKF00


    FELTON - Lake Forest High volleyball player Pacey Hull was voted the State News Athlete of the Week.

    The junior helped the Spartans to a pair of wins last week with 33 kills, four aces, six blocks and seven digs. She collected 22 kills in a 3-2 win over defending state champion Smyrna — Lake Forest’s first-ever victory over the Eagles.

    For the season, Hull leads the Spartans with 190 kills and 30 aces. Lake Forest won its first Henlopen South title with a 3-0 win over Indian River on Wednesday and will play in the Henlopen Conference championship match on Monday at 6 p.m. at Cape Henlopen.

    Lake Forest coach Mike King said Hull’s number of kills would be even greater expect that he spreads out playing time in some matches.

    “Pacey is an excellent volleyball player and student,” said King. “She is a team leader, even-keeled in all situations and has shifted momentum in a number of matches with timely explosive plays. She is so deserving of being recognized for her accomplishments.”

    The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    This process is performed exclusively online. When nominating an athlete, please include name, school and sport as well as a photo and brief description of why he or she deserves that week’s honor.

    All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Sunday.

    Here is the link to nominate someone for next week’s award:

    https://delawarestatenews.secondstreetapp.com/Athlete-of-the-Week-11-3-24/gallery/

    Related Search

    Indian riverLake ForestAthlete of the weekVolleyball achievementsLake Forest SpartansHigh school sports

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily2 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Hampton Inn Milford celebrates re-grand opening
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Sports betting roundup: Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary touchdown pass impacts bettors
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Manslaughter probe continues 1 year after hockey player Adam Johnson's death in England
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Royals catcher Salvador Perez wins MLB's Clemente Award for philanthropy
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    30+ Handmade Vendors, Raffles & More: Get Ready For Autumn Craft Fair in Medford
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria11 days ago
    Instead of closing in on 28th title, Yankees on verge of getting swept at World Series for 4th time
    BaytoBayNews.com12 hours ago
    Tragic Father-Son Drowning: A Hero's Sacrifice
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Pato O'Ward takes Mexico City by storm, proving the IndyCar driver can carry series in home country
    BaytoBayNews.com21 hours ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    You're Invited: Live Music, Petting Zoo & More at Quincy's Pumpkin Spice Fest
    Dianna Carney24 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy