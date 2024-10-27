Athlete of the Week: Pacey Hull, Lake Forest girls' volleyball



FELTON - Lake Forest High volleyball player Pacey Hull was voted the State News Athlete of the Week.

The junior helped the Spartans to a pair of wins last week with 33 kills, four aces, six blocks and seven digs. She collected 22 kills in a 3-2 win over defending state champion Smyrna — Lake Forest’s first-ever victory over the Eagles.

For the season, Hull leads the Spartans with 190 kills and 30 aces. Lake Forest won its first Henlopen South title with a 3-0 win over Indian River on Wednesday and will play in the Henlopen Conference championship match on Monday at 6 p.m. at Cape Henlopen.

Lake Forest coach Mike King said Hull’s number of kills would be even greater expect that he spreads out playing time in some matches.

“Pacey is an excellent volleyball player and student,” said King. “She is a team leader, even-keeled in all situations and has shifted momentum in a number of matches with timely explosive plays. She is so deserving of being recognized for her accomplishments.”

The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This process is performed exclusively online. When nominating an athlete, please include name, school and sport as well as a photo and brief description of why he or she deserves that week’s honor.

All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Sunday.

