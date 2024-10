Photo gallery: Caesar Rodney vs. St. Georges football

CAMDEN - St. Georges scored 13 unanswered second-half points to put away a 20-6 win over Caesar Rodney in Class 3A District II football on Friday night.

The Riders, who were celebrating Homecoming, got a pair of first-half field goals from Brody Hinkle to trail only 7-6 at halftime.

CR to 0-3 in district games, 2-6 overall after losing its third game in a row.