First State Military football team wants to keep adding to its legacy

CLAYTON — De’Jere Johnson knows what it’s like to be in a big-school football program.

Three years ago, he was on the freshman team at Dover High.

There, the Senators play under the lights, in a big stadium with a big marching band.

“Coming here, there’s not really any of that,” Johnson said as he stood next to the grass field with its one small set of bleachers at First State Military Academy. “I just had to get used to it.

“I like how it’s different,” he said about FSMA. “It’s a smaller school. I like the environment.”

The Bulldogs know they don’t have all the trappings of a lot of football programs in the state.

But FSMA’s players would like to think they’re proving that you don’t need all those things to win games.

Still in just their eighth season, the Bulldogs take a 2-2 district, 5-2 overall record into Friday’s Class 1A, District II matchup at Brandywine (3-1 district, 4-3 overall). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the Wilmington school.

First State is 11-7 since the start of last season, easily the best stretch in the program’s history. The Bulldogs are one win shy of the school record for victories that they set last season.

“I love this program,” said senior Jonythan Bailey, a two-way lineman from Clayton. “I love being able to introduce this program to everybody in the state.

“You don’t need all the fancy equipment. You just need faith — faith in your team, faith in God.”

“Back when we were 3-7, it was hard,” said running back/linebacker Mark Lawrence of Clayton. “You’ve got to keep pushing.

“With winning, our confidence is boosted. We take things a little more seriously but we also have more fun within the game.”

As the fledgling school’s most successful athletic program, football has helped people notice it a little bit more. A year ago, FSMA made its first appearance in the DIAA Class 1A state tournament.

Before going 6-5 last fall, the Bulldogs had never won more than three games in a season.

“That’s something that I think about all the time — pretty much after every win,” said senior quarterback Nate Price. “How we went 3-7 freshman year, 3-7 sophomore year. Where we are now, I don’t know, it’s just surreal.

“I feel like a lot of people in the school — a lot of our fellow students — it’s just surprising to everyone.”

The players say that coach Jeff Braxton and his staff have made a huge difference. The former Wesley College and Delaware State assistant coach took over the program last year.

Price said Braxton brought a lot of discipline and organization with him.

“Our attitude has definitely changed,” said Bailey. “We strive to win instead of giving up whenever we get scored on.”

“The guys have grown up a lot,” said Braxton. “The attitude is more of a professional attitude that they want to win. They know that they can win if they play the game that they want to.”

There are 45 players on this year’s roster, 16 more than last season.

The players like the idea that this group is building a legacy at FSMA, which had 439 students last school year.

“A lot of people know our name better than two years ago when we were 3-7 every year,” said Bailey.

Offensively, FSMA is led by Price (151.1 passing yards per game, 15 TDs), Lawrence (877 rushing yards, 11 TDs; 189 receiving yards), Damier Bryan (18 catches-277 yards, 4 TDs), Kasson Bey (16 catches-269 yards, 3 TDs) and Johnson (18 catches-232 yards, 6 TDs).

On defense, junior Marc Briggs has a team-best 45 tackles while junior Jarrett Waltz has five sacks.

Last season, the Bulldogs were dumped by eventual Class 1A state champion Tatnall, 53-0, in the state tourney quarterfinals. But they want another chance in the tournament to redeem themselves.



As seniors, FSMA older players want the opportunity to win the school’s first DIAA state title in sports.

“We always want to do more,” said Lawrence. “Why would we settle at (just making) the playoffs? At the end, the goal for everybody should be a state championship is what I believe.

“Our team adapts well to hard situations. That (last year’s tourney loss) was really hard on us. I think that loss really taught us a lot about ourselves.”

“The majority of us feel like we haven’t completed our mission yet,” said Johnson, a receiver/defensive back who transferred to FSMA as a sophomore.

“But I feel like we’ve made a huge change since I first got here. What’s different is the energy that our new culture brings — just wanting to get up every day and be great and win games.”

EXTRA POINTS

• Price’s dad, Heath, was a member of Caravel’s first football state championship team.

• Smyrna coach Mike Judy chewed out his players on the field after their 28-7 win at Dover last Friday. He said he didn’t like some of the behavior he saw following the victory.

“Playing the game the right way is important,” said Judy. “But it’s more important to be a good person. And it’s more important to respect your program, your teammates, your coaching staff and your opponent.”

• Polytech has definitely had some tough luck when it comes to injuries. With second-team all-district offensive tackle Thomas Reynolds breaking his foot in practice last week, the Panthers have now lost three of their top players.

Quarterback Isaac Balcerak (collarbone) and linebacker/running back Kenny Valcin (knee) were already sidelined. Senior Jacob Phillips stepped in for Reynolds.

• Likewise, Dover hasn’t had any luck at quarterback. Of the Senators’ two original co-starters, Julian Christman transferred to Lake Forest after the opener before Cameron Wagner suffered a serious leg injury last week.

Dover’s top-remaining QB for most of the Smyrna game was a junior varsity player, who had been used as a wide receiver.

• Delaware Live-302 Sports is showing the Middletown-Salesianum and Dover-Sussex Central games on Friday night.





