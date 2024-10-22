Wicomico County Sheriff's Office requests help in searching for missing Salisbury man

SALISBURY — The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Richard David Beals Jr. Beals was last seen by the reporting party approximately three months prior to the report being made.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Beals is homeless and transient. It was reported that he was living in the Mildale Drive area of Salisbury. Investigators learned that he was last observed in a wooded area near Still Meadow Boulevard around July 17.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this individual should contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office at 410-548-4891.

Anonymous information may be forwarded to the WCSO through our app, website or Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.