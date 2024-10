Electrical issue forces Beacon Middle School evacuation

LEWES — An electrical issue forced staff and students of Beacon Middle School to evacuate earlier this afternoon, though the building was deemed safe by 2:30 p.m. allowing re-entry, Kathleen Sheehan, principal, announced in a phone message.

All afternoon activities are canceled today at the school, including sports and the fall choir concert, she said.

The fire marshal will be conducting an inspection this evening to ensure the facility's safety, Ms. Sheehan said.