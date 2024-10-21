Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    Writer Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine part ways after relationship with political source revealed

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RSFwu_0wGDN4Yu00

    New York magazine and its star political reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, have decided jointly to “part ways” after reports that she had a personal digital relationship with a source while covering the 2024 campaign.

    The magazine said Monday that its own internal review and an investigation by a law firm it enlisted found no issues with Nuzzi's accuracy or bias.

    “Nevertheless, the magazine and Nuzzi agreed that the best course forward is to part ways,” the publication said in a post on its website , which it framed as an update to readers. “Nuzzi is a uniquely talented writer and we have been proud to publish her work over her nearly eight years as our Washington correspondent. We wish her the best.”

    Last month, the newsletter Status, which broke the story , and The New York Times both cited unnamed sources in identifying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the person involved with Nuzzi. She has not confirmed Kennedy’s involvement and Kennedy said in a statement that he had only met her once.

    David Haskell, New York magazine's editor in chief, said in a note to staff members after the news broke that Nuzzi told them the relationship began last December, “after we had published her November profile.” Nuzzi's only published profile that month was of Kennedy. The relationship reportedly ended in August, Haskell wrote.

    The publication said at the time that if it had been aware of the relationship, Nuzzi would not have been permitted to cover the presidential campaign.

    Last month, Nuzzi said in a statement to Status that the nature of some communication between herself and a former reporting subject turned personal early this year.

    “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” she said. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    A list of mass killings in the United States this year
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    New Zealand airport imposes cuddle cap with 3-minute limit on goodbye hugs to avoid traffic jams
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    How a nearly extinct crocodile species returned from the brink in Cambodia
    BaytoBayNews.com12 hours ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Fall Foliage
    BaytoBayNews.com13 hours ago
    Hundreds mourn Catholic priest and Indigenous peace activist killed in southern Mexico
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    What You Need To Know About Vaccines On World Polio Day And Every Day
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Peru's ex-president Toledo gets more than 20 years in prison in case linked to corruption scandal
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    After thrilling season ends in NLCS, surprising Mets have `work to do'
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy