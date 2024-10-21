Dry conditions spur burn ban in Delaware

Fall usually means dry weather. This is when the leaves change color and there is fall scenery.

However, this fall has been drier than normal with no rain for most of October. Under these conditions, the Delaware State Fire Marshall ordered a burn ban that began on Oct. 15.

The ban prohibits all outdoor fires, except for “campfires that are clear of all combustibles and surrounded by a non-combustible ring no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet and used for cooking only.”

“We would ask everyone to limit or do not burn outside just because simply of the time of the year — the dry vegetation and the moderate drought conditions that we are in right at the moment,” said assistant state fire marshal Michael Chionchio. “There are some exceptions that is basically summed up by cooking.

“If you want to use a barbecue grill or a fire pit just to cook, you can actively cook. But once you are done cooking, you have to put it out.”

The United States Department of Agriculture provides a U.S. Drought Monitor that was released on Thursday, showing most of Delaware in a moderate drought intensity, along with a small portion in Sussex County that is in a severe drought intensity.

“We are dry and it is unusual. Burn bans do not usually come into effect that often,” said Mr. Chionchio. “There is one during the summer because of the ozone, but the fire marshal burn ban is very rare and we take it very seriously.”

The combination of the leaves falling and the dry weather makes it very easy for fires to start.

“We have a perfect storm right now of normal fall dryness, exceptional fall dryness and increased use of our outdoor areas,” said Sam Topper, the wildland fire supervisor for the Delaware Forest Service. “And those three things are combining to lead us to a fire danger that is serve enough that the fire marshal and myself decided that we thought we needed a burn ban.”

The Delaware Environmental Observing System tracked only 0.16 inches of rainfall for the first 20 days of October, with that rain only falling on Oct. 1 from the Dover Tracking Station.

“This year is worse because of the weather,” said Mr. Topper. “It has been over a week and there is no rain in the forecast predicted either.”

The Delaware Forest Service is tracking the fine fuel moistures, which is the measurement of moisture and ease of flammability of objects, such as grasses.

“Those fine fuels are the fuels that carry fire and make it move fast and dangerously,” Mr. Topper.

He recommends that residents pay attention possible fire igniters. Even something as small as a cigarette butt can cause large fires in these dry conditions.

“A big one, believe it or not, is vehicles,” said Mr. Topper. “This is a big one for the hunters. They pull over on the side of the road and go in the hunt. If they park over something dry, that could start a fire just from the exhaust of their vehicles.”

Most importantly, people need to understand that fires that are legal need to be put out effectively.

“Many, many fires are started from legal fires that just aren’t put out well enough,” said Mr. Topper.

The key to ending the burn ban is rain.

“We will lift the burn ban as soon as we get measurable rain and we apologize for the inconvenience. But it is in the best interest of our citizens,” said Mr. Chionchio.

For more information about the burn ban, visit www.statefiremarshal.delaware.gov .