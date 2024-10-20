Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    New Zealand wins cricket's Women's T20 World Cup for 1st time with 32-run victory over South Africa

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24HvlQ_0wEk08bR00

    DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — New Zealand won the Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time, beating South Africa by 32 runs on Sunday after a standout performance from Amelia Kerr with bat and ball.

    South Africa's chase was held to 126-9 in 20 overs at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in reply to New Zealand’s 158-5 in the final of the 18-day tournament.

    South Africa was also seeking to become a first-time champion.

    After South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl, Kerr top scored for New Zealand with a 38-ball 43. Brooke Halliday hit 38 runs in 28 deliveries and opener Suzie Bates scored 32 in 31. Nonkululeko Mlaba took 2-31 in four overs for South Africa.

    South Africa made a strong start to its chase, reaching 51-1 in 6.5 overs but never really threatened afterward, reaching the halfway stage of its innings at 64-3.

    Wolvaardt top scored for South Africa with a 27-ball 33.

    Kerr took 3-24 in her four overs, including Wolvaardt's wicket.

    Both teams fielded an unchanged side from their semifinal wins where South Africa stunned defending champions Australia in the first semi by eight wickets on Thursday, while New Zealand beat West Indies in the second semifinal by eight runs on Friday.

    This was South Africa’s second straight final appearance in the tournament. Losing to Australia by 19 runs, it had finished runners-up in its home tournament in 2023, its best result in the tournament.

    New Zealand, meanwhile, reached the tournament final for the first time since 2010. In the first two editions – 2009 and 2010 – it had lost to England by six wickets in London, and to Australia by three runs in Barbados.

    ___

    ___

    AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Hundreds mourn Catholic priest and Indigenous peace activist killed in southern Mexico
    BaytoBayNews.com20 hours ago
    Peru's ex-president Toledo gets more than 20 years in prison in case linked to corruption scandal
    BaytoBayNews.com20 hours ago
    PHOTO COLLECTION: Panama The Black Christ
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Ken Griffey Sr. and Jr. will be at Lakers' opener, hoping to see LeBron and Bronny make NBA history
    BaytoBayNews.com21 hours ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA21 hours ago
    Mexican schools have 6 months to ban junk food sales or face heavy fines
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    'Leave It To Beaver' Star Tony Dow Struggled With Depression: A Look Back After Cancer Took His Life
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Facing 7 more lawsuits, Sean 'Diddy' Combs protests a 'fresh wave of publicity'
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    AP Top 25 Extra Points: As 4th team to reach No. 1 this season, Oregon's rise is sign of the times
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Brian Daboll can't afford many more embarrassments if he wants to remain the Giants' coach
    BaytoBayNews.com22 hours ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Transgender tiny home village: Denver council awards $1.2 million grant
    David Heitz7 days ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    Amelia Island lighthouse is beaming again
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard7 days ago
    Historic Castillo de San Marcos closed to survey storm damage
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy