Athlete of the Week: Addison Plews, Caesar Rodney field hockey

CAMDEN — Caesar Rodney High field hockey player Addison Plews was voted this week’s State News Athlete of the Week.

The senior scored five goals and an assist in a pair of wins for the Riders last week. That included four goals in a victory over Seaford.

A two-time captain, Plews started on defense for her first three seasons. This season she is playing all three field positions for CR.

“Addie is a leader here at CR both on and off the field,” said Riders’ coach Rebecca Woodzell. “She has shown her flexibility while playing different positions on the field this season. She is our season scoring leader with her stick skills and hockey IQ.

“Off the field, Addie has consistently demonstrated a strong academic performance and dedication to her community, always volunteering at our youth field hockey clinics and activities in other schools when she is able. She plans to attend college majoring in secondary education.”

The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This process is performed exclusively online. When nominating an athlete, please include name, school and sport as well as a photo and brief description of why he or she deserves that week’s honor.

All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Sunday.

