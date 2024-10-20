Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    Athlete of the Week: Addison Plews, Caesar Rodney field hockey

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pygFw_0wEPRuEB00

    CAMDEN — Caesar Rodney High field hockey player Addison Plews was voted this week’s State News Athlete of the Week.

    The senior scored five goals and an assist in a pair of wins for the Riders last week. That included four goals in a victory over Seaford.

    A two-time captain, Plews started on defense for her first three seasons. This season she is playing all three field positions for CR.

    “Addie is a leader here at CR both on and off the field,” said Riders’ coach Rebecca Woodzell. “She has shown her flexibility while playing different positions on the field this season. She is our season scoring leader with her stick skills and hockey IQ.

    “Off the field, Addie has consistently demonstrated a strong academic performance and dedication to her community, always volunteering at our youth field hockey clinics and activities in other schools when she is able. She plans to attend college majoring in secondary education.”

    The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    This process is performed exclusively online. When nominating an athlete, please include name, school and sport as well as a photo and brief description of why he or she deserves that week’s honor.

    All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Sunday.
    Here is the link to nominate someone for next week’s award:

    https://delawarestatenews.secondstreetapp.com/Athlete-of-the-Week-10-27-24/gallery/

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Browns QB Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon and is out for the season, AP source says
    BaytoBayNews.com18 hours ago
    AP Top 25 Extra Points: As 4th team to reach No. 1 this season, Oregon's rise is sign of the times
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Sports betting roundup: Many bettors wagering on the NFL find success again
    BaytoBayNews.com17 hours ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    North Schuylkill announces 2024 homecoming court
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Franklin Cover: 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Jonquel Jones delivers WNBA Finals MVP performance to bail out Ice-cold Ionescu and Stewart
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Leclerc wins US Grand Prix and late penalty gives Verstappen 3rd place over Norris in title chase
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    How politically engaged is Colorado?
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune13 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Tampa Bay's Mike Evans injures hamstring vs. Ravens, shortly after catching 100th TD
    BaytoBayNews.com8 hours ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy