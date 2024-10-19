Open in App
    Photo gallery: Joe O'Neill Invitational cross country meet

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwfOM_0wDOiWzE00

    FELTON  - Many of the state's high school cross country teams were at Killens Pond State Park on Friday afternoon to compete in the Joe'O'Neill Invitational.

    Tatnall won the boys' varsity team title with a score of 87. The Hornets were led by individual champion Ben Pizarro, who finished first in a time of 15:27.2.

    Cape Henlopen's Jason Baker was second in 15:47.1 with Caesar Rodney's Griffin Spana placing fourth in 15:55.9 among a field of 269 runners.

    Padua won the girls' team title with a score of 47 as freshman Paige Ballinger took first in 18:08.

