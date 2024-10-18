Photo gallery: Dover vs. Woodbridge boys' soccer

DOVER — Dover High netted a pair of goals in each half before blanking Woodbridge, 4-0, in a matchup of Henlopen Conference boys’ soccer teams on Thursday evening.

The victory was the fourth in the last five games for the Senators, who improve to 7-5-1.

Goalie Yandel Torres-Rodriguez made 21 saves for the Blue Raiders, who are now 4-7-1.