    Photo gallery: Dover vs. Woodbridge boys' soccer

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39gwr7_0wBxeq1t00

    DOVER — Dover High netted a pair of goals in each half before blanking Woodbridge, 4-0, in a matchup of Henlopen Conference boys’ soccer teams on Thursday evening.

    The victory was the fourth in the last five games for the Senators, who improve to 7-5-1.

    Goalie Yandel Torres-Rodriguez made 21 saves for the Blue Raiders, who are now 4-7-1.

