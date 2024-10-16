Open in App
    Wireless Hall of Fame Inducts Four New Members and Recognizes Hedy Lamarr

    2 days ago

    WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 16, 2024--

    Four individuals joined the 80 wireless industry pioneers and innovators inducted into the prestigious Wireless Hall of Fame. The event, hosted by the Wireless History Foundation (WHF), a nonprofit organization that has honored the hall of fame members for over fifteen years, celebrated Everett Dobson, Andrea Goldsmith, Brad Horwitz and William E. Kennard. “We were so happy to highlight the accomplishments of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024,” said Jenifer Snyder, Executive Director of the Wireless History Foundation, “their innovations and contributions in wireless infrastructure, technology and policy have paved the way for the industry’s evolution and growth. Our existing 80 Hall of Fame members and program sponsors are honored to welcome this amazing group of individuals into the Hall of Fame.”

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241016656249/en/

    Hall of Fame Inductees (William E. Kennard, Brad Horwitz, Andrea Goldsmith, Everett Dobson) (Photo: Business Wire)

    Everett Dobson – Rural independent wireless provider and leader, founder of Dobson Communications Corp., now part of AT&T, and former long-time CTIA board member.

    Andrea Goldsmith – Dean of Electrical Engineering at Princeton University, pioneer of modern modulation and coding techniques and MIMO technology, Board member at Intel, Crown Castle and Medtronic, and leader at IEEE and the Marconi Society.

    Brad Horwitz – Manager at McCaw Cellular, founder of Western Wireless International, a founder and COO of SmarTone Mobile Communications Limited, and activist in many international wireless organizations.

    William E. Kennard – Former FCC Chairman leading the FCC to modernizing its spectrum policies, former Ambassador to the European Union, and current Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors at AT&T.

    In addition, the Foundation was proud to announce four scholars as recipients of the Wireless Hall of Fame Scholarship Program which seeks to provide scholarships for students pursuing a course of study in, or related to, the wireless industry, including areas such as law, policy, and engineering. Hedy Lamarr was also honored posthumously with the inaugural Wireless Pioneer Recognition for her contributions to the industry.

    The Wireless History Foundation and the evening’s honorees paid special thanks to the 2024 event sponsors:

    • Bandwidth Level: Astra Capital Management, AT&T, Crown Castle, Eagle River, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence D. Garvey Fund, Robyn and Alex Gellman Foundation, Grain Management and Trilogy Partnership
    • Spectrum Level: Assurant, Boingo Wireless , Consumer Cellular, CTIA, NextNav, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vertical Bridge
    • Frequencies Level: Anterix, Asurion, Blackberry, Cohere Technologies, Arlene Harris & Marty Cooper, Friends of Bill Kennard, intel, Interop Technologies, Keeneland, NATE, NYU Wireless, Ookla, Samueli Foundation, Telecom Ventures/Columbia Capital, The Walt Disney Company and Wilkinson Barker Knauer, LLP
    • Connections Level: Competitive Carriers Association, Congruex, DISH Community Fund, Dobson Fiber, Enterprise Wireless Alliance, Hogan Lovells, Iridium, The Jockey Club, Dave & Veronica Mayo, Lois & Larry Movshin, Morgan Stanley, Oak Tree National, Recon Analytics, Sinch, Twilio and Wireless Infrastructure Association

    For additional information or to participate as a sponsor in future Wireless Hall of Fame awards dinner, please contact Jenifer Snyder at Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org .

    About the Wireless History Foundation

    Founded in October 2008 on the 25 th anniversary of the first commercial cellular telephone call in the United States, the Wireless History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established by wireless pioneers seeking to increase public understanding of the wireless industry and its social and economic impacts by chronicling the achievements of individuals, the contributions of numerous organizations, and the evolution of wireless communications. Its signature event is the annual Wireless Hall of Fame Awards Dinner, which provides public recognition of outstanding individuals across all segments of the wireless industry. Learn more about the Wireless History Foundation at www.wirelesshistoryfoundation.org .

    CONTACT: Jenifer Snyder

    +1 (303) 875-5326

    Jen@wirelesshistoryfoundation.org

