Protective caps making their way into Delaware high school football

CAMDEN — Julius Timmons lost three minutes of his memory when his head hit the ground that night.

That’s how long trainers estimate the Caesar Rodney High quarterback was unconscious when his helmet slammed into the ground during a game against Laurel on Sept. 13.

“When I woke up, I didn’t even know what happened.” Timmons recalled. “It was a little bit (scary) but it comes with the territory when you play football.”

But, now that he’s back playing football, there’s no question that Timmons is going to do everything he can to avoid having another concussion.

The senior is now wearing a Guardian cap, a soft layer of padding that attaches to the standard hard-shell helmet. The maufacturers believe that the extra padding will help lessen the level of impact on the head — which can help prevent brain damage.

Timmons is one of three Riders currently wearing the cap, which is particularly noticeable since the caps are blue and CR’s helmets are yellow.

The Guardian caps have shown up at other schools around the state this season after the National Federation of State High School Associations permitted them to be worn in games.

The caps have become commonplace at NFL and college practices after first being invented in 2010. The NFL also cleared them to be worn in games this season.

CR coach Shaun Strickland is a proponent of his players wearing the caps. He said he had a handful of concussions as a lineman in high school and college.

“It was a different time and the way it was handled,” said Strickland. “It’s definitely one of the things where head trauma is something that’s important to me for the kids’ health and safety. It’s also to keep the game going and being played safely and properly.”

Jahmiere Thomas-Powell is another Rider who’s been wearing a Guardian cap. Ironically, he suffered a concussion while he was filling in for Timmons at QB.

“I was basically stepping up into the pocket and the guy came down on a blitz, I guess,” said Thomas-Powell. “We had head-to-head contact.

“I couldn’t remember the plays. I was worried that I wouldn’t play the same as before.”

Thomas-Powell, who also plays wide receiver, was the first of his teammates to come back from the head injury wearing a cap.

He said he definitely notices a difference when he takes a hit with the cap on.

“It lightens the collision on the head,” said Thomas-Powell. “Hits that usually impact your head, it lessens the impact.

“When I first came back, I was nervous to play. It (the cap) made me feel better.”

“The last game, I took a lot more hits to the head,” said Timmons. “It definitely did take some of the impact off. It’s definitely a confidence-booster knowing that I have the extra safety.”

The players said just wearing the cap attached to their helmet doesn’t feel any different. It stays put once it’s attached.

Because of the difference in color between the cap and the Riders’ helmet, Timmons said one of the unintended consequences is that he thinks it makes it easier for the defense to spot him. On the other hand, as a quarterback, it also makes it easier for him to find a receiver like Thomas-Powell with one on.

“I feel like it puts a little more of a target (on him),” said Timmons.

“Most of my teammates, like my linemen and receivers, they were encouraging me to wear it. I definitely have been practicing tucking my head more, not just letting my body go when I’m being hit. It definitely changed the way I think when I’m going to the ground.”

Stickland thinks high school players wearing the cap will only become more prevalent as time goes on. When the Riders went to a team cap at Millersville University over the summer, most of the Pennsylvania teams were wearing them.

Among Delaware schools, Strickland said he saw St. Georges in particular with them on. Right now, the Riders have only five caps.

Strickland said he thinks, at some point, every football player will be wearing some kind of extra padding on their head. He said he can see a manufacturer actually building the extra level into the helmet itself.

“For me, I do think there’ll be a day when you will — or should — see everyone with them,” said Strickland. “It puts parents’ minds at ease, it puts players’ minds at ease when you’re worried about concussion.

“If there’s ever any type of technology that helps to prevent things, you’ve got to look into those things and take advantage of them if you can.”





