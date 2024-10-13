Open in App
    Athlete of the Week: Brody Hinkle, Caesar Rodney boys' soccer, football

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O8XMi_0w55ThvD00

    CAMDEN — Caesar Rodney High’s Brody Hinkle was voted this week’s State News Athlete of the Week.

    The sophomore two sport-athlete had a big week for the Riders. He scored the second goal and recorded an assist in the Riders’ 3-3 Henlopen North tie with Cape Henlopen on Thursday in boys’ soccer.

    On Saturday, Hinkle’s 42-yard field goal in the third quarter made the difference in CR’s 31-28 football win over Hodgson.

    After playing for an MLS Next club last fall, Hinkle only recently started playing for the Riders in soccer.

    “Brody has been great addition to CR soccer team with his high work rate and technical ability,” said Riders’ soccer coach Dwayne Lavender. “Brody can play anywhere, (he’s) very versatile with his ability on field. Brody adds a goal-scoring threat as well with three goals in three games — two of them highlight-reel rockets from outside the box. Being a sophomore, the future is bright for Brody and CR soccer team.”

    The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    This process is performed exclusively online. When nominating an athlete, please include name, school and sport as well as a photo and brief description of why he or she deserves that week’s honor.

    All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Sunday.

    Here is the link to nominate someone for next week’s award:

    https://delawarestatenews.secondstreetapp.com/Athlete-of-the-Week-10-20-24/gallery/


    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Pat Gilliss
    1d ago
    Congratulations 🎉🎊 k
    View all comments
