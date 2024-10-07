Harrington Public Library opens doors to new facility

HARRINGTON – The Harrington Public Library turned to a new page on Monday morning.

They cut the ribbon to the new 15,000 square-foot library of 101 Little Mastens Corner Road in Harrington. The dream for a new library is one that they have had for decades.

“This has been a very long journey,” said Marleena Scott, the director of the Harrington Public Library. “And by long, I mean decades long.

“But we are finally here and able to cut the ribbon to our 15,000-square-foot facility.”

Back in 2021, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester visited the Harrington Public Library for the first time and saw the need for a new facility in the town.

“When I drove up to this building there was a feeling of exhilaration, of joy, of euphoria,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester.

“That vision was really started because people wanted to have a place where young people could congregate and learn and grow, where our seniors could feel safe and have a multi-purpose room or have an opportunity to even volunteer and be a part of this wonderful community.”

She, along with the help of other state officials, expressed the need of library upgrades to Gov. John Carney.

Gov. Carney announced in 2022 that the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) would provide $40 million in funding for Delaware libraries. This included building new libraries across Delaware.

The Harrington Public Library received $5.6 million for the project.

Along with the Harrington Public Library, the Selbyville Library, North Wilmington Library and the Newark Public Library would be getting new buildings. The rest of the funding would go toward other improvements to various libraries across the state.

Many officials across the state knew that Harrington was outgrowing the space that they were in, which was also a funeral home before becoming the Harrington Public Library.

“Now I can officially check off the Harrington Public Library on my library bucket list,” said Dr. Annie Norman, the state librarian. “This library has been a dream of generations of library directors.

“They performed library magic in that old funeral home,” she said.

The new library now has more space for books, a children’s section with toys and playsets, a multipurpose room, meeting room, study rooms, lots of seating to enjoy books and more.

Libraries are a place for learning and Harrington can now have more space for residents to do just that.

“Libraries have existed for thousands of years,” said Sen. Dave Wilson, R-Lincoln. “They were and continue to be the place to learn and expand one’s knowledge and experiences.

“They are also the place to access the latest technology and find answers to many questions we have as we grow and change as individuals.”

The ribbon-cutting was only the start of the celebration. The library will be hosting a variety of events throughout the week, including a tote bag giveaway on Tuesday, DASEF Dinosaur Storytime on Wednesday, a magnet giveaway on Thursday, a candy bag appreciation giveaway on Friday and facepainting, inflatables, food mascot races and turtle dance concert on Saturday.

For more information about the Harrington Public Library visit www.harrington.lib.de.us/ .