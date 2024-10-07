Lake Forest School District celebrates homecoming

FELTON – The Lake Forest School District celebrated homecoming last week.

During the school week, they had spirit days for the students and staff to participate in. They ended the school week with a pep rally on Friday afternoon.

The festivities continued Friday evening with the homecoming parade through Harrington. Many groups in the district had floats in the parade, including each class of the high school.

On Saturday, the Spartan football team blanked the Sussex Tech Ravens in the homecoming football game with a score of 56-0.

During halftime, the homecoming court was introduced, and the queen and king were announced. Skye Walker was selected as queen and Rae’Kwon Sullivan was selected as king.

The other nominees included Aniya Stevens (runner-up), Nikayla Wilson, Anave Arendall and Brynn String for queen. The other king nominees included Darius Miller (runner-up), Brock Robbins and Tre-sonz Stanley.

Other events at the game included a performance for the high school marching band and from the Lake Forest alumni cheerleaders.

The celebrations concluded with the Homecoming Dance on Saturday evening at the high school.