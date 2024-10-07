Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    Crystal Boutique dressing up Milford with formal attire

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lzarj_0vxcT6Vv00

    MILFORD — Crystal Boutique hopes to become the dress-tination for weddings and quinceaneras.

    And, upon its opening Sept. 29 at 115 Aerenson Drive, behind Wawa, a dream was fulfilled.

    Benita Carrizo Serrano, the boutique’s owner, is from Bolivia. She discovered the need for such a shop in the Milford area, to serve the growing Hispanic population.

    Enter La Plaza Delaware, a nonprofit created to boost opportunities for Latino and minority-owned businesses. The agency helped launch Crystal Boutique with the help of the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs.

    “We help Hispanics and minorities to take their dreams of a business to fruition until that ribbon cutting,” said Neyda Albarran, the Kent County program manager for La Plaza. “This is just one example of one person who went through the process and was able to realize her dream with lots of effort and sacrifice.”

    She added that having a store in the area that specializes in this type of clothing is a “total blessing.”

    The boutique sells dresses and formal wear for almost any occasion, “whether it be bridal gowns (or) baptismal (and) First Communion dresses and suits for children, and also quinceaneras,” Ms. Albarran said.

    A quinceanera is a celebration in the Hispanic culture to celebrate a girl’s 15th birthday. Gowns for such are an important staple at Crystal Boutique, as one of the only places locally that sells them.

    “We need a place that understands the aesthetic and the needs of the Hispanic community, as well as the community at large and the special occasions that we celebrate in our culture,” Ms. Albarran added.

    “I would say that, sometimes, (a quinceanera) is a bigger event than a wedding. It’s a major event for the family and the whole community to celebrate this girl’s coming of age.”

    The store’s ribbon cutting included free tacos from El Primo Taquerias, Maxima Radio 95.3, raffles for gift baskets and a gown, and guests like Mayor Todd Culotta and Rony Baltazar-Lopez, the vice president of the Delaware Hispanic Commission.

    To learn more about the site, visit its Facebook page .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    slots
    1d ago
    Good luck! I hope everything goes well
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today4 hours ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 hours ago
    The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
    BaytoBayNews.com6 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Police seek man on attempted homicide charge in Columbia County
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    In 'Toon: Changing colors
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    North Carolina City Named One Of The 30 'Saddest' Cities In America
    Town Talks8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile8 days ago
    New Study: Cannabis Leads To Improved Physical, Social, Emotional And Pain-Related Quality of Life
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily19 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute6 days ago
    Denver police settlements: Another $140K this week
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    What to know about Hurricane Milton as it speeds toward Florida
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Harry’s Bold New Life: Why He No Longer Needs Meghan as His 'Security Blanket'
    André Emilio1 day ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen8 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post8 days ago
    A ‘favorable’ forecast after Elk Fire grows to 73,000 acres
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Rep. Pete Schwartzkopf to appear at Rehoboth/Dewey chamber lunch Oct. 16
    BaytoBayNews.com4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy