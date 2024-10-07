Crystal Boutique dressing up Milford with formal attire

MILFORD — Crystal Boutique hopes to become the dress-tination for weddings and quinceaneras.

And, upon its opening Sept. 29 at 115 Aerenson Drive, behind Wawa, a dream was fulfilled.

Benita Carrizo Serrano, the boutique’s owner, is from Bolivia. She discovered the need for such a shop in the Milford area, to serve the growing Hispanic population.

Enter La Plaza Delaware, a nonprofit created to boost opportunities for Latino and minority-owned businesses. The agency helped launch Crystal Boutique with the help of the Delaware Alliance of Latino Entrepreneurs.

“We help Hispanics and minorities to take their dreams of a business to fruition until that ribbon cutting,” said Neyda Albarran, the Kent County program manager for La Plaza. “This is just one example of one person who went through the process and was able to realize her dream with lots of effort and sacrifice.”

She added that having a store in the area that specializes in this type of clothing is a “total blessing.”

The boutique sells dresses and formal wear for almost any occasion, “whether it be bridal gowns (or) baptismal (and) First Communion dresses and suits for children, and also quinceaneras,” Ms. Albarran said.

A quinceanera is a celebration in the Hispanic culture to celebrate a girl’s 15th birthday. Gowns for such are an important staple at Crystal Boutique, as one of the only places locally that sells them.

“We need a place that understands the aesthetic and the needs of the Hispanic community, as well as the community at large and the special occasions that we celebrate in our culture,” Ms. Albarran added.

“I would say that, sometimes, (a quinceanera) is a bigger event than a wedding. It’s a major event for the family and the whole community to celebrate this girl’s coming of age.”

The store’s ribbon cutting included free tacos from El Primo Taquerias, Maxima Radio 95.3, raffles for gift baskets and a gown, and guests like Mayor Todd Culotta and Rony Baltazar-Lopez, the vice president of the Delaware Hispanic Commission.

To learn more about the site, visit its Facebook page .