    Mission accomplished: Former mall in Dover now Bayhealth at Blue Hen

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EKIG_0vxcPMh800

    DOVER — The transformation of a former shopping hub into a medical center has come full circle with Bayhealth at Blue Hen.

    Anchor Health Properties, which pursues better health care via real estate solutions, recently celebrated the completion of the 185,000-square-foot project, which repurposed the southern end of the former Blue Hen Mall into a multiservice outpatient site.

    Bayhealth has owned the southern and northern parts of the property since January 2022. For the latest project, Anchor served as the company’s representative and development manager, working with Bayhealth officials to realize the vision for medical offices on the south side of the structure.

    The building opened as Dover’s first shopping mall in summer 1968.

    “As we continue our longstanding relationship with Bayhealth, we are thrilled to support their mission and operations through achievement of their strategic goals with this project,” said Matthew Pirolli, vice president of development with Anchor.

    “Bayhealth at Blue Hen is transformative in many ways — significantly enhancing access to high-quality health care services; beautifying an existing space for patients, visitors and staff; and creating an environment for training the next generation of health care leaders.”

    Anchor provided resources throughout the effort, including identification and acquisition of the site, as well as planning, programming and oversight of the design and construction.

    Keeping in mind Bayhealth’s mission to strengthen the health of the community, the team considered how the spatial flow and placement of services in the building would affect patient experience and the providers’ business plans, Mr. Pirolli said.

    Additionally, Anchor integrated the components of the facility in a design benefiting the programmatic needs of the individual service providers as it relates to suite footprint, medical equipment, registration and support space.

    One-stop medical care

    Bayhealth at Blue Hen has been designed to increase access to care with multiple specialties and services all in one place.

    It features a seven-day-a-week walk-in clinic, primary care, endocrinology, pulmonology, neurology, gastroenterology, speech therapy, outpatient rehabilitation, outpatient services and occupational health, among other resources.

    In addition, a 20,000-square-foot conference center, used for the education of staff, supports Bayhealth’s training goals.

    The fact that Bayhealth was able to breathe new life into a long-dead property in south Dover was a bonus.

    “We’re really proud to be taking something — (because) there are so many dying malls across this country — and to be able to repurpose a building that’s been here and, conceptionally, has gone unused (and) to reuse it and create care for the community,” said Dina Perry, vice president of physician services for the health system. “It’s a good feeling to be able to do that.”

    Similarly, Mike Metzing, vice president of corporate services for Bayhealth, said the plan just made perfect sense, adding that advantages include abundant parking and in-place infrastructure.

    From shopping to health care

    When it opened, the Blue Hen Mall became Kent County’s signature shopping destination — the only large retail location in the area until the Dover Mall opened in 1982.

    Though it closed in the early 1990s, it left behind a large parking lot and access roads.

    “Our goal, ultimately, is to increase access, and when it comes to parking, there’s seven spots to (each) 1,000 square feet, and we normally try to go to around five spots, so that’s a significant amount of parking, which truly is a real plus in the Dover area,” Mr. Metzing said.

    “Also, the sheer fact (is that it) was designed to be a mall, (so) the access is wonderful. People know how to get there, there’s plenty of parking, the road systems are already there, and I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

    Dedicated drop-off lanes, unit-specific entrances and directional signage throughout the facility maximize the patient experience, as well.

    “We are thrilled to have transformed this underutilized space into a patient-centric health care facility that meets the growing needs of Bayhealth’s patient base and breathes new life into the area,” said Justin Istenes, Anchor’s director of construction. “By repurposing the existing infrastructure, we are able to provide convenient, accessible care, while making a positive environmental and economic impact.”

    Also part of the team were the Becker Morgan Group, Whiting-Turner and Furlow Associates.
    Bayhealth at Blue Hen opened in stages, with the first phase — primary and specialty practices — welcoming patients in June. The final phase, for outpatient rehabilitation, opened last month.

    Staff writer Mike Finney can be reached at 302-741-8230 or mfinney@iniusa.org.
    Follow @MikeFinneyDSN on X.

    Salisbury Witch
    1d ago
    There are at least 2 state offices - Department of Labor and Social services in the rear of the mall, and they are being shortchanged because mall management sold off much of the parking in the back for apartments, leaving state employees barely enough space for the workers, never mind clients. So, no, they didn’t transform the entire mall like this article suggests.
    Jason Torres
    1d ago
    they should have kept that as the mall and turned dover mall into a medically center. the blue hen had more viable real estate to turn it into something people would go to. just like dover mall the property was mismanaged.
