ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cara Nacrelli, Smyrna field hockey

SMYRNA — Smyrna High field hockey player Cara Nacrelii was voted this week’s State News Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore tallied two goals in the Eagles’ 3-1 win over state power Delmar. It was only the Wildcats’ third loss in their last 144 games.

The goals were also the first of Nacrelli’s varsity career. She had three goals and an assist in Smyrna’s 2-0 week.

Nacrelli also plays softball for the Eagles.

“Cara is a dynamic forward for us and really has an eye for the goal,” said Smyrna coach Loveita Moffett. “She is an active member of the FFA and competes nationally. Her two older sisters were members of the Smyrna state championship field hockey team (in 2022).”

The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This process is performed exclusively online. When nominating an athlete, please include name, school and sport as well as a photo and brief description of why he or she deserves that week’s honor.

All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Sunday.

