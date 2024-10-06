Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Cara Nacrelli, Smyrna field hockey

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fQiOI_0vwG6pme00

    SMYRNA — Smyrna High field hockey player Cara Nacrelii was voted this week’s State News Athlete of the Week.

    The sophomore tallied two goals in the Eagles’ 3-1 win over state power Delmar. It was only the Wildcats’ third loss in their last 144 games.

    The goals were also the first of Nacrelli’s varsity career. She had three goals and an assist in Smyrna’s 2-0 week.

    Nacrelli also plays softball for the Eagles.

    “Cara is a dynamic forward for us and really has an eye for the goal,” said Smyrna coach Loveita Moffett. “She is an active member of the FFA and competes nationally.  Her two older sisters were members of the Smyrna state championship field hockey team (in 2022).”

    The Athlete of the Week is nominated and chosen by our readers. The nominating period starts at 2 p.m. on Friday and ends at noon on Monday. A voting period follows from 5 p.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

    This process is performed exclusively online. When nominating an athlete, please include name, school and sport as well as a photo and brief description of why he or she deserves that week’s honor.

    All nominations must be high school varsity athletes and come from high schools within Kent or Sussex counties. The winner appears in print and online each Sunday.

    Here is the link to nominate someone for next week’s award:

    https://delawarestatenews.secondstreetapp.com/Athlete-of-the-Week-10-13-24/gallery/

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Terry Bradshaw Let Everyone Know Where He Stands Politically
    The Spun1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile7 days ago
    Tiny 4-Pound Yorkshire Terrier Sisters Are Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz18 hours ago
    Stenhouse snaps 65-race losing streak after late crash at Talladega scrambles playoff picture
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    One Of The 'Top 10 Destination Restaurants' In America Is A Seafood Haven On Delaware's Coast
    islands.com3 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama20 days ago
    New manager Terry Francona says Cincinnati Reds job 'just felt right'
    BaytoBayNews.com17 hours ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Saints quarterback Derek Carr leaves with oblique injury in another losing night against the Chiefs
    BaytoBayNews.com8 hours ago
    Michael Jordan and Front Row's Bob Jenkins standing firm in their fight against NASCAR: Analysis
    BaytoBayNews.com15 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA19 days ago
    Home at last: Mets return to Citi Field from 2-week odyssey and prep for pivotal Game 3 vs Phillies
    BaytoBayNews.com12 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The Bengals will try to salvage a spiraling season after their wild loss to the Ravens
    BaytoBayNews.com15 hours ago
    Dodger Stadium fans toss balls and trash on field, interrupt Padres' 10-2 win that evens NLDS
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Giants fans can’t believe Eagles have Saquon Barkley after 102-yard fumble for TD
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Judge and Rodón unable to deliver as Yankees drop Game 2 to Royals in ALDS
    BaytoBayNews.com7 hours ago
    Holmes: Pete Rose and the challenge of forgiveness
    BaytoBayNews.com20 hours ago
    Weekend Brunch at Home: Eggs in Hell
    M Henderson23 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Utah hopes to follow in the steps of other NHL teams that moved and found success
    BaytoBayNews.com13 hours ago
    Fritz and Dimitrov finally advance at rain-soaked Shanghai Masters
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy