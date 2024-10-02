Open in App
    Photo gallery: Smyrna vs. Milford field hockey

    2 days ago

    SMYRNA — Bree Moffett tallied three third-quarter goals as Smyrna High rallied for a 6-2 win over Milford in Henlopen North field hockey on Tuesday afternoon.

    The victory was the fifth in a row for Smyrna (3-1 North, 6-2 overall), which trailed 2-0 in the second quarter.

    Milford (2-2 North, 5-3 overall) took its lead on goals from Hannah Zimmerman, including the second one with 8:09 left in the second quarter. Goalie Madison Stahl made three saves.

    Addison Beamer scored in the second quarter for Smyrna before Moffett followed with her three goals after halftime.

    Alexis Hutchison and Elizabeth Nicholson (1 assist) added goals in the fourth quarter with goalie Nora O’Connell making five saves. The Eagles held advantages of 9-6 in shots and 5-3 in corners.

