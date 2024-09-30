Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    Major League Baseball scraps criticized All-Star Game uniforms and goes back to team jerseys

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QhioK_0vpP2oHj00

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is going back to using primary team uniforms for the All-Star Game, scrapping criticized special jerseys used for the past four years.

    Club uniforms were used by the American League from 1933-2019 and by the National League from 1934-2019. Players from the All-Star host team league wear their home uniforms and the other All-Star team's players wear their road jerseys.

    When the game resumed in 2021 following the pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, MLB had started a uniform contract with Nike and Fanatics, and All-Stars were outfitted in specially designed league uniforms that were maligned by traditionalists.

    Home Run Derby participants will wear their home team uniforms for the derby. Other players on the field watching the competition will wear special uniforms.

    MLB also said Monday it will phase in changes to regular team uniforms over 2025 and '26, responding to criticism by players and fans of new materials introduced this year that were designed by Nike and manufactured by Fanatics. Pants fit poorly and were somewhat see-through, and lettering was smaller.

    Changes will include pant customization, larger letters and prior fabric requested by players.

    MLB said the changes resulted from discussions among MLB, the players' association, Nike and Fanatics. It will take until opening day 2026 to fully implement the changes.

    ___

    AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    MLB's season turns to October competition, where legacies and fortunes can be made
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Barry Bonds is enjoying watching the new generation of baseball sluggers put up record-setting stats
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Reaction to the death of baseball hits leader Pete Rose, who died at age 83
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja4 hours ago
    Salvador Perez is back in the MLB playoffs with the Royals and ready to face the Orioles
    BaytoBayNews.com2 days ago
    October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will dazzle parts of South America and the Pacific
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Frank Fritz of the reality TV Show 'American Pickers' dies at 60
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Appreciation: Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Fame player, had impact far beyond the game
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    As NFL scouts flock to campus, Big Ten players seek to catch their eye
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    NFL teams could see more 2-game European trips in league's international playbook
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    In 'Toon: Love/hate
    BaytoBayNews.com8 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Jared Goff sets NFL record completing all 18 of his passes in Lions' 42-29 win over Seahawks
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA's 3rd coach firing since playoffs began
    BaytoBayNews.com4 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Watch the replay: Proposition 137 would end term limits for judges
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    Sore hip limits Anthony Richardson at practice; injury could lead to Joe Flacco starting for Colts
    BaytoBayNews.com2 hours ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Titans quarterback Will Levis injures shoulder in the 1st quarter against the Dolphins
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile11 hours ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy