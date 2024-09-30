Lewes firm files suit against DNREC seeking reinforced permitting process for offshore wind

DOVER — Lewes law firm Brady Legal Group filed suit against the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and its secretary, Shawn Garvin, in Delaware’s Superior Court Monday, seeking a writ of prohibition and two declaratory judgments.

The complaint wants the court to declare DNREC “cannot grant a permit on an incomplete application” or “without following mandatory regulatory procedures and securing all materials,” and issue an order to “prevent Defendants from granting permits under the aforesaid applications until each respective application is complete, and all required public hearings and comments have been held.”

Where these infractions have occurred, according to the suit, is the ongoing approval process for offshore wind.

According to the complaint, US Wind applied for permits from DNREC for coastal construction, beach preservation, the use of subaqueous lands and the use of wetlands to allow the transmission cables from offshore wind projects to come onshore in Sussex County, specifically at 3Rs Beach.

“As part of the application process, US Wind was required to secure a conditional use zoning ruling in order to build a substation to receive the transmission lines and distribute electricity to the grid. That zoning request has not yet been approved. Both statutes and regulations require zoning approval for the wetlands and subaqueous lands permits before they can be approved,” said M. Jane Brady, attorney for the plaintiffs, in a prepared statement.

“Additionally, a report from the relevant division is required to be made before the beach construction can be approved. The record, as far as we have been able to determine, has no such report. Thus, none of the permit applications is complete.”

Instead of hosting public hearings on each permit, the complaint alleges a single joint session was held July 9, and was inadequate.

“The laws and regulations of the State require that any application for the wetlands and subaqueous lands permits include zoning approval for the project, where needed. The application for a beach construction permit requires a report from the relevant DNREC Division, in this case, the Division of Watershed Stewardship.

“Both the required zoning approvals and the Division report are not part of the applications under consideration by DNREC. We therefore have asked the Court to prohibit DNREC from approving these permits until such time as all the mandated information is available and included,” Ms. Brady said. “DNREC has a duty to comply with the law and the regulations they adopted relating to these matters.”

The plaintiffs are the Caesar Rodney Institute, a Delaware nonprofit economic think tank that describes itself as “protecting individual liberties,” and two commercial fishermen.