    Donor offers matching gift to support TidalHealth's Drive for Mobile Mammography

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe0CB_0vpIuXv200

    The TidalHealth Foundation announces a $100,000 matching gift challenge, thanks to a generous commitment from Sandy and Palmer Gillis, in support of its Drive for Mobile Mammography campaign to raise $1,000,000 for a mobile mammography unit.

    This initiative aims to expand access to life-saving breast cancer screenings in the community.

    Beginning Oct. 1, every dollar donated to the Drive for Mobile Mammography campaign will be matched by Sandy and Palmer Gillis up to $100,000. This matching contribution is being made in memory of Sandy's mother, Carol Carbine, who passed away in 2021 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

    This match means that the impact of every contribution during the month of October will be doubled up to $100,000, bringing the Foundation closer to reaching its $1,000,000 goal to purchase and equip the mobile mammography unit.

    With breast cancer being the second most common cancer among women in the United States, early detection is critical. Unfortunately, many women, particularly in rural and underserved areas, do not have access to regular mammograms. The mobile mammography unit will bring these essential screenings directly to women in their communities, removing barriers such as transportation and proximity to healthcare facilities.

    “We are deeply grateful to Sandy and Palmer for this extraordinary act of generosity,” said Jessica Hales, TidalHealth Foundation president. “This matching gift provides an incredible opportunity to amplify the support of our donors and make a direct impact on the health and well-being of women across our region.”

    The mobile mammography unit will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology and staffed by trained healthcare professionals. It will travel throughout Sussex County, Delaware, and Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset Counties in Maryland, ensuring that women who might not otherwise receive regular screenings are given the opportunity to detect breast cancer at an earlier and more treatable stage.

    The matching gift challenge runs until Oct. 31, or until the $100,000 match is fully utilized.

    Donations to the campaign can be made online at tidalhealth.org/mobilemammo , by mail, or by calling 410-546-7140. All gifts made during the challenge will be personally matched, dollar-for-dollar, by Sandy and Palmer Gillis.

