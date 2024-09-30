Blood Bank of Delmarva opens donor center in Middletown

On Sept. 26, Blood Bank of Delmarva held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new blood donor center at 246 Dove Run Center Drive in Middletown.

In a news release, Blood Bank of Delmarva Executive Director Steve Corse noted that several successful blood drives held in the Town of Middletown demonstrated the need for a permanent donor center.

“What better way to celebrate 70 years of lifesaving research, innovation, and impact than by opening a new donor center in this fast-growing town?" he said.

"Since our inception in 1954 in Wilmington as Blood Bank of Delaware, our seven decades of existence has been marked by growth over the years.

“I want to especially thank the Middletown donors and the town of Middletown for showing us that this was possible, that this was doable. And, we feel we’ll be very successful.”