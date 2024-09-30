Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    Today in History: October 12, Bali nightclub bombings kill more than 200

    2 days ago

    Today is Saturday, Oct. 12, the 286th day of 2024. There are 80 days left in the year.

    Today in history:

    On Oct. 12, 2002, bombs blamed on al-Qaida-linked militants destroyed two nightclubs on the Indonesian island of Bali, killing 202 people, many of whom were foreign tourists.

    Also on this date:

    In 1492, Christopher Columbus’s first expedition made landfall on what is now San Salvador Island in the Bahamas.

    In 1870, General Robert E. Lee died in Lexington, Virginia, at age 63.

    In 1960, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev protested remarks at the United Nations by pounding his shoe on his desk.

    In 1968, Mexican track and field athlete Enriqueta Basilio became the first woman to light the Olympic flame at the opening ceremonies of the Mexico City Summer Games.

    In 1973, President Richard Nixon nominated House minority leader Gerald R. Ford of Michigan to succeed Spiro T. Agnew as vice president.

    In 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher escaped an attempt on her life when an Irish Republican Army bomb exploded at a hotel in Brighton, England, killing five people.

    In 2000, 17 sailors were killed in a suicide bomb attack on the destroyer USS Cole in Yemen.

    In 2019, Eliud Kipchoge became the first person to run a marathon in less than two hours, crossing the finish line of the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria, with a time of 1:59:40.

    Today’s Birthdays: NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett is 92. Singer Sam Moore (Sam and Dave) is 89. Broadcast journalist Chris Wallace is 77. Actor Hiroyuki Sanada is 64. Jazz musician Chris Botti (BOH’-tee) is 62. Actor Hugh Jackman is 56. Country musician Martie Maguire (The Chicks) is 55. Actor Kirk Cameron is 54. Olympic gold medal skier Bode Miller is 47. Actor Josh Hutcherson is 32.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Thai police arrest driver and work to identify victims of the school bus fire that killed 23
    BaytoBayNews.com23 hours ago
    October's 'ring of fire' solar eclipse will dazzle parts of South America and the Pacific
    BaytoBayNews.com1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    This Little Shih-Poo Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Typhoon Krathon shuts parts of Taiwan for a third day as it nears the island with extreme rains
    BaytoBayNews.com2 hours ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    The fate of Nibi the beaver lands in court as rescuers try to stop her release into the wild
    BaytoBayNews.com4 hours ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute11 hours ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy