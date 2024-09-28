Open in App
    • BaytoBayNews.com

    Photo gallery: Polytech vs. First State Military football

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l4biC_0vmvPpqr00

    WOODSIDE - Polytech High rallied from an early 12-point deficit to top First State Military, 34-19, in Class 1A District II football on Friday night.

    Simon Balcerak and Noak Walker both scored two touchdowns apiece for the Panthers.

    First State Military quarterback Nate Price threw two TD passes and ran for a touchdown.

