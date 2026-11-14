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🚧 No LIRR trains Babylon–Montauk Nov 13–15, buses instead
🚧 LIRR Montauk Branch buses replacing trains Nov 13–15
The Gillette Avenue railroad crossing in Bayport will be closed for grade crossing work from Friday, November 13 at 10:00 PM through about 1:00 AM Sunday, November 15.
During this work, there will be no LIRR train service between Babylon and Montauk from 10:30 PM Friday until 12:30 AM Sunday.
The LIRR will run free buses instead, in three zones:
- Bay Shore – Patchogue
- Bellport – Southampton
- Bridgehampton – Montauk
Buses will:
- Stop at all stations within their zone
- Then go express to and from Babylon
- Not provide local travel between zones
Regular trains are expected back with the 12:40 AM train from Jamaica on Sunday, November 15.
If you’re riding the Montauk Branch these days, plan extra time and check the LIRR website for the latest schedules and bus details.
More Info: LIRR Service Changes: Montauk Branch – November 13...
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