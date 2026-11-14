🚧 LIRR Montauk Branch buses replacing trains Nov 13–15

The Gillette Avenue railroad crossing in Bayport will be closed for grade crossing work from Friday, November 13 at 10:00 PM through about 1:00 AM Sunday, November 15.

During this work, there will be no LIRR train service between Babylon and Montauk from 10:30 PM Friday until 12:30 AM Sunday.

The LIRR will run free buses instead, in three zones:

Bay Shore – Patchogue

Bellport – Southampton

Bridgehampton – Montauk

Buses will:

Stop at all stations within their zone

Then go express to and from Babylon

Not provide local travel between zones

Regular trains are expected back with the 12:40 AM train from Jamaica on Sunday, November 15.

If you’re riding the Montauk Branch these days, plan extra time and check the LIRR website for the latest schedules and bus details.