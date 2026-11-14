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🚧 LIRR closes Gillette Ave crossing, buses Nov 13–15
🚧 LIRR crossing closure and bus service Nov 13–15
The LIRR will close the Gillette Avenue Crossing in Bayport from Friday 11/13 at 10:00pm until about Sunday 11/15 at 1:00am to replace the grade crossing.
To do this work, there will be no train service between Montauk and Babylon from 10:30pm Friday until 12:30am Sunday.
The LIRR will run free buses instead, in three zones (buses make all stops in each zone, then go non‑stop to/from Babylon):
- Bay Shore through Patchogue
- Bellport through Southampton
- Bridgehampton through Montauk
Local trips between zones are not possible.
Key trains:
- Last Friday trains: 8:50pm from Jamaica (to Speonk), 10:36pm from Babylon, 10:03pm from Montauk
- Service resumes with the 12:40am from Jamaica on Sunday
Plan ahead if you drive near Gillette Ave or ride the Montauk Branch that weekend.
More Info: LIRR to Close Gillette Ave Crossing Beginning Nov....
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