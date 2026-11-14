🚧 LIRR crossing closure and bus service Nov 13–15

The LIRR will close the Gillette Avenue Crossing in Bayport from Friday 11/13 at 10:00pm until about Sunday 11/15 at 1:00am to replace the grade crossing.

To do this work, there will be no train service between Montauk and Babylon from 10:30pm Friday until 12:30am Sunday.

The LIRR will run free buses instead, in three zones (buses make all stops in each zone, then go non‑stop to/from Babylon):

Bay Shore through Patchogue

Bellport through Southampton

Bridgehampton through Montauk

Local trips between zones are not possible.

Key trains:

Last Friday trains: 8:50pm from Jamaica (to Speonk) , 10:36pm from Babylon , 10:03pm from Montauk

, , Service resumes with the 12:40am from Jamaica on Sunday

Plan ahead if you drive near Gillette Ave or ride the Montauk Branch that weekend.