🚧 LIRR Montauk Branch buses replace trains Nov 13–15

The Gillette Avenue railroad crossing in Bayport will be closed from Friday, November 13 at 10:00 PM through about 1:00 AM Sunday, November 15 for track work.

Because of this, there will be no LIRR train service between Babylon and Montauk from 10:30 PM Friday until 12:30 AM Sunday.

The LIRR will run free buses instead, in three zones:

Bay Shore – Patchogue

Bellport – Southampton

Bridgehampton – Montauk

Buses will:

Stop at all stations within their zone

Run express to and from Babylon

Not provide local travel between different zones

Regular trains are expected back with the 12:40 AM train from Jamaica on Sunday, November 15.

If you ride the Montauk Branch, plan extra time and check the LIRR website for the latest schedules and bus details before you go.