Bayonne has a nice mix of transportation jobs right now, from marine roles on the water to delivery work on local streets. Good options here if you like staying active and don’t mind varied hours.

Employer: Centerline Logistics Corporation

Centerline Logistics Corporation Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Acts as second in command on a tug and barge, backing up the Captain and helping with navigation, safety, and barge landings. This role is ideal if you have strong ATB and oil barge experience and hold a 1600 Ton Mate license, towing endorsement, STCW 95, and related USCG credentials.

Employer: Zahyoh Inc

Zahyoh Inc Location: Bayonne, NJ (routes into Manhattan)

(routes into Manhattan) Type: Full-time (some part-time noted)

(some part-time noted) Pay: $24.75+/hour, paid training, overtime, health insurance, PTO

Drive a company box truck (no CDL needed) and work with foot messengers to deliver packages in Manhattan. Shifts are typically 9 am–7 pm, 8–10 hours, 7 days a week, and this is a good fit if you’re 21+, can lift 50 lbs, and want steady hours with benefits.

Employer: UPS

Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: Seasonal, full-time/variable hours

Pay: $21.00/hour

Ride along with a UPS driver and help deliver packages—no driving the truck, just assisting with deliveries. Great if you want short-term work, like being outdoors, can lift up to 70 lbs, and want a foot in the door with a major employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to other roles with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.