Bayonne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with labs and hospitals looking for steady, skilled help. If you’ve got clinical or nutrition experience, there are solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: BioReference

BioReference Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Draw blood, prep and label specimens, and help keep patients calm and comfortable. Good fit if you have at least 6 months of venipuncture experience in a fast-paced lab or hospital and a valid phlebotomy certification.

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle tissue specimens from start to finish: processing, embedding, sectioning, and staining for accurate diagnoses. You’ll work closely with pathologists, follow strict lab safety rules, and need an associate degree+ plus HT or HTL certification.

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead nutrition services, manage a team of dietitians, and shape programs that improve patient health. Best for an RDN with 3+ years of clinical experience and some leadership background who’s ready to run programs and work across care teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.