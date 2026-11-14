Bayonne’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring across stores on Lefante Way and nearby. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Stop & Shop

Stop & Shop Location: Bayonne, NJ (Route 169 & 1 Lefante Way)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.49/hour

Help run the bake shop area—serving customers, answering questions, and keeping the kitchen clean and stocked with fresh treats. Includes 5% grocery discount, flexible scheduling, union benefits, and access to an Employee Assistance Program.

Employer: Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Location: Bayonne, NJ (multiple stores in district)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$19.00/hour

Support daily operations at one or more storage locations, from helping customers choose units to handling payments and keeping the property clean and safe. Offers daytime hours, PTO, 401(k) match, medical benefits, wellness program, and growth opportunities across a large national company.

Employer: TJ Maxx

Location: 105 Lefante Way, Bayonne, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.92–$16.42/hour

Keep the store looking great while helping customers find deals, run the register, and restock merchandise. Comes with a store discount, flexible scheduling, and access to a wide benefits package (including 401(k), health options, and paid time off if you meet hours/service requirements).

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.