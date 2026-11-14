Bayonne’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics adding staff across many specialties. If you’re licensed in New Jersey and ready for your next move, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Hudson Regional Health Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: Full-time, Day shift (Mon–Fri, 8-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Care for adult and geriatric oncology patients using the full nursing process, with some coverage for Radiation Oncology as needed. Requires graduation from an accredited nursing school, NJ RN license, OCN certification, BLS/ACLS, and IV, phlebotomy, and chemotherapy competencies.

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Hudson Regional Health Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: Full-time, Overnight (7 PM – 7 AM, 80 hours)

Salary: Not listed

Lead front-line mental health assessments, doing detailed psychiatric screenings and crisis evaluations to match patients with the right level of care. Needs a master’s in a mental health field, NJ LCSW/LPC (or equivalent), at least 2 years of psych eval experience, and strong DSM-5 and crisis skills.

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Hudson Regional Health Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: As needed

As needed Salary: Not listed

Oversee nutrition services, lead dietitian staff, and shape hospital-wide nutrition programs and policies. Requires a Bachelor’s in Dietetics/Nutrition, RDN credential, and 3+ years of clinical dietitian experience with leadership duties.

Employer: Hudson Regional Health

Hudson Regional Health Location: Bayonne, NJ

Type: As needed

As needed Salary: Not listed

Handle tissue processing, embedding, sectioning, and staining to support accurate pathology diagnoses. Needs an associate degree or higher in Histotechnology/MLT, HT or HTL certification, and hands-on histology lab experience.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon—Bayonne employers are moving fast on qualified healthcare talent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.