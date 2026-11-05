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Bayonne
🔧 Bayonne, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
6 days ago
Bayonne has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to high-paid industrial maintenance. Good options here if you like staying active and working with your hands.
Sanitation Team Member – Food Plant
- Employer: ofi North America (Olam Food Ingredients)
- Location: Bayonne, NJ
- Salary: $17.65/hour
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Level: Entry level
You’ll handle daily cleaning and sanitation on the production floor, follow safety and food-safety rules, and help keep equipment and washrooms spotless. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work Fridays, Sundays, and late nights, and want to get experience in a food manufacturing environment.
Carpet Cleaning Technician / Trainee Assistant
- Employer: A Friendly Carpet Cleaning & Restoration LLC
- Location: Bayonne, NJ (within ~10 miles, NJ residents)
- Salary: $17.00–$23.00/hour (starting at $17/hour in training, plus bonuses when fully trained)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
No experience needed to start as a trainee; they’ll teach you carpet and upholstery cleaning on the job. Great if you have a driver’s license, a friendly attitude, and want to grow into a full technician role with performance-based pay.
Industrial Maintenance Mechanic (BaSE)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: 400 Port Lincoln Rd, Bayonne, NJ 07002
- Salary: $40.92/hour (union role)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
You’ll keep the UPS package facility running by troubleshooting and repairing electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, plus doing preventive maintenance. This is a fast-paced, 24/7 operation with 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift options, strong benefits (401k, pension, healthcare, paid time off), and requires a solid electrical background and passing an electrical assessment.
If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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