🔧 Bayonne, NJ Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Bayonne has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from entry-level cleaning to high-paid industrial maintenance. Good options here if you like staying active and working with your hands.

Employer: ofi North America (Olam Food Ingredients)

ofi North America (Olam Food Ingredients) Location: Bayonne, NJ

Salary: $17.65/hour

Type: Full-time, hourly

Level: Entry level

You’ll handle daily cleaning and sanitation on the production floor, follow safety and food-safety rules, and help keep equipment and washrooms spotless. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work Fridays, Sundays, and late nights, and want to get experience in a food manufacturing environment.

Employer: A Friendly Carpet Cleaning & Restoration LLC

Location: Bayonne, NJ (within ~10 miles, NJ residents)

(within ~10 miles, NJ residents) Salary: $17.00–$23.00/hour (starting at $17/hour in training, plus bonuses when fully trained)

(starting at in training, plus bonuses when fully trained) Type: Full-time or Part-time

No experience needed to start as a trainee; they’ll teach you carpet and upholstery cleaning on the job. Great if you have a driver’s license, a friendly attitude, and want to grow into a full technician role with performance-based pay.

Employer: UPS

Location: 400 Port Lincoln Rd, Bayonne, NJ 07002

Salary: $40.92/hour (union role)

(union role) Type: Full-time, permanent

You’ll keep the UPS package facility running by troubleshooting and repairing electrical, mechanical, pneumatic, and hydraulic systems, plus doing preventive maintenance. This is a fast-paced, 24/7 operation with 1st, 2nd, or 3rd shift options, strong benefits (401k, pension, healthcare, paid time off), and requires a solid electrical background and passing an electrical assessment.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.