🍽️ Bayonne NJ Food Service Jobs with Multiple $20+ Openings

Bayonne’s food scene is busy, and a few local spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and experienced roles, most with solid hourly pay and perks.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: $6.05/hour + tips

Pour drinks, chat with guests, and help lead responsible alcohol service in a busy steakhouse bar. Weekly pay, shift meals, holiday closures (Thanksgiving & Christmas off), and app-based shift swapping make this a good fit if you like a lively, guest-facing role.

Employer: Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse)

Darden (LongHorn Steakhouse) Location: Bayonne, NJ

Bayonne, NJ Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92–$20.00/hour

Keep dishes, glassware, and kitchen tools clean so the line can move fast. This back-of-house role comes with weekly pay, shift meals, and holiday closures, and is a solid option if you want steady work without being out on the dining room floor.

Employer: Hendrickson's Corner

Location: Bayonne, NJ (in person)

Bayonne, NJ (in person) Type: Full-time (~33 hours/week)

Pay: $23.00–$28.00/hour

Help with basic food prep, take orders, serve guests, and keep the dining area tidy. This role stands out for its strong benefits: 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and employee meals, plus on-the-job training if you’re newer to restaurant work.

Employer: Tasty BBQ

Location: Bayonne, NJ (in person)

Bayonne, NJ (in person) Type: Full-time (~33 hours/week)

Pay: $23.00–$28.00/hour

Support the cooks with prep, keep stations clean, wash dishes, and help organize deliveries in a BBQ kitchen. Offers 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, PTO, paid training, and flexible scheduling, making it a strong pick if you want to grow your skills behind the scenes.

If one of these looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Bayonne kitchens move fast when they find someone reliable.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.