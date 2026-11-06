📅 Live bluegrass & folk at The Backstage on Nov. 6

📅 Bluegrass & Folk Night at The Backstage

Enjoy live music at The Backstage on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 6:30 PM.

The show features TrueGrass!, a bluegrass band known for tight harmonies, lively picking, and a mix of classic and modern songs. Band members include Tom Draughon (guitar, clawhammer banjo, lead vocals), Jed Malischke (banjo, dobro), Bruce Qualey (bass), and Carol McDowall (fiddle) — and they all sing.

Opening the night is Flutes & Low, a folk duo made up of Ben Pichler and Cambria Haen, with music inspired by Midwest landscapes and simple, melodic arrangements.

The event takes place at 84810 State Highway 13, Bayfield, WI 54814.