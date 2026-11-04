📅 Bayfield East Dock Park presentation on Nov. 9, 2026

📅 The City of Bayfield Parks and Recreation—Playground Subcommittee has announced a possible public meeting about the East Dock Park project.

A quorum (enough members to count as an official meeting) of the Playground Subcommittee may be present to give a public presentation on the project on November 9, 2026, starting at 4:30 p.m. The presentation will be held at the Bayfield Carnegie Library, 37 North Broad Street, Bayfield, Wisconsin.

This gathering is open to the public, and all are welcome to attend. Residents can hear details about the East Dock Park project and will have a chance to ask questions and learn more about what is being planned for the park.

Because enough subcommittee members may attend and the topic involves issues they are responsible for, this event legally counts as a public meeting under state law. That is why the city issued this official notice.

The notice clearly states that the Playground Subcommittee will not take any formal action at this gathering. It is strictly an informational presentation and question-and-answer session, not a voting or decision-making meeting.